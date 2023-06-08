90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Amanda Wilhelm Responded To Fan Criticisms About Dating After Husband's Death, But Did She Spoil Her Storyline?

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days recently kicked off, and it's already packed with as much drama as fans have seen from the franchise as a whole in 2023 so far. Viewers already witnessed an unprecedented moment in which Tyray's girlfriend Carmella was exposed as a catfish in the premiere, but that wasn't the only problematic relationship within Season 6's cast. Many fans were shocked to learn how quickly Amanda Wilhelm entered a new romantic relationship after the death of her husband, and now she's responded to the criticisms in a way that potentially spoiled her whole storyline.

90 Day Fiancé's Amanda explained during the premiere that her husband gave her permission to remarry before he died of cancer last year, and that he also wanted a role model for their three children to look up to. Amanda ultimately entered a relationship with Romanian-born Razvan Ciocoi, who she met on social media. Amanda's sister shared her thoughts that it was too soon for Amanda to fly across the world to stay with Razvan and see if their relationship was set up for marriage, and quite a few viewers echoed those views on social media. Amanda has seen the post-premiere criticism, and shared a possibly over-detailed message with followers (via John Yates):

Being part of a TV show I realize I opened myself up to have everyone judge me and give their opinions about me and my life, good or bad. Everyone is entitled to their opinion based on the little they've seen of me and will see on the show, but just a few things I'd like to share. My late husband and I were together for twelve years, married eight. He passed away early 2022- filming for the show took place end of 2022 early 2023.

Amanda revealed the timeline was such that filming 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days took place close to a year after her husband's death. The season started with Razvan and Amanda already in an established online relationship, though, so it's unknown how long they were chatting it up romantically before filming.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days viewers also had thoughts about Amanda entering the dating world anew with her three younger children factored into the situation. The children were shown in the premiere during a Facetime call with Razvan, and were also seen sleeping and traveling with their father's urn as their mom went to the airport for her Romanian excursion. Amanda addressed those comments as well, sharing more details about the situation between her children and Razvan, as well as her thoughts on her late hubby's ashes being carried around. In her words:

Also, my children knew Razvan as being my friend only, nothing more. Regarding me leaving them to go to Romania, they were perfectly well taken care of and stayed in our home with family so that their regular routine was never interrupted. My children are my world, and I would never do anything to cause them any trauma or pain. I was never looking to replace their father or even gave them the impression I was romantically involved with someone. Lastly, if my children wanted to carry their father's ashes around with them for five years, I'd let them.

Amanda is speaking in the past tense about Razvan, which could be a clue that she's no longer with the Romanian actor. It did already seem like that was a possibility based on the trailer for the Before The 90 Days Season 6, in which Amanda openly stated to Razvan they may not be right for each other. Though setting up false expectations is part and parcel for TV trailers, and not so much for stars' social media posts.

So, are Razvan and Amanda still together at the present? We can only speculate at this time, but similar to when Jeymi Noguera didn't have pictures of Kris Foster on her Instagram account, Amanda speaking in past tense about Razvan feels like it could be a hint they aren't together. The only way we'll know for sure is by continuing to watch the season on TLC (or to stream it with a Max subscription).

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6 airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The drama this season is really rolling right out of the gate, so now would be a great time to catch up and follow along week to week with other fans.