90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Season 6 Premiere Dropped A Wild Twist For Tyray, And I'm So Invested

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6 premiere "Moonstruck." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé flipped the script during the Before The 90 Days Season 6 premiere, and I'm shocked and excited to see where it goes next. When I first read about Tyray's journey within the upcoming new season, his story with Carmella seemed the most predictable of the new cast, even when considering returning cast members Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo. And yet, here I am after the premiere, completely unsure of how the rest of Tyray's story will play out after such a game-changing reveal was dropped in the premiere.

For those who have yet to watch the Season 6 premiere with their Max subscription and want to keep this 90 Day Fiancé twist fresh, definitely watch the episode first. Below, we'll get into what happened to Tyray and what it could mean for the rest of his season after what was revealed in the final minutes of Before The 90 Days' Season 6 premiere.

Tyray Found Out That Carmella Wasn't Real

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6 introduced Californian Tyray and ran through his whole history of dating Barbados-native Carmella via Snapchat for the past four years. Tyray had high hopes of making his way to Barbados to propose, and to finally take some time for himself after previously quitting his job to care for his mother as she recovered from a stroke.

The episode had all the tell-tale signs of setting up Tyray for a season-long search of wondering whether or not Carmella was who she says she was, but then 90 Day Fiancé flipped that expectation on its head. Producers showed up at Tyray's house and informed him that they were able to do some digging on Carmella and found out the person he had been dating for four years was not Carmella at all. The production team discovered after having reached out that the individual that Tyray had been speaking to was actually a man who'd been posing as Carmella for the entire four-year span.

The episode ended with producers informing Tyray that they'll scrap all the footage and remove him from the season if he wants. Though it would seem based on the fact we're seeing all this — and the existence of footage from the trailer that we didn't see in the premiere — that Tyray did indeed agree to keep his story going and kept filming.

So then, where exactly is his story going to go from here, given this is usually where arcs end for other catfish victims within the 90 Day Fiancé-verse? It's so rare that someone's relationship is immediately revealed to be a sham from the very start, which is why I'm so invested in what's happening next.

How Will The Rest Of Tyray's Story Play Out?

90 Day Fiancé went and confirmed to Tyray that Carmella isn't real, so what's next? Are we going to see Tyray attempt to contact the real model used for Carmella or maybe even the person he's been in contact with the past four years? Let's remember that Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh's marriage started as a catfish story. Could this relationship work out despite the reveal?

Whatever is coming, it seems like it's going to be interesting if TLC was willing to let the catfish twist slip so early. I'm hoping it'll be something akin to when David Murphey actually met Lana after seven years of her dodging him. Maybe this catfish story will somehow lead to a happy ending, and we'll see Tyray find true love elsewhere. If nothing else, at least the producers (presumably) saved Tyray from dropping as much money on Carmella as everything David gave Lana.

If not, it seems like we could get a rare season-long look at how catfishing impacts people in 90 Day Fiancé. We've seen plenty of stories of cast members in denial, and now might be the chance to see someone in the aftermath dealing with the discovery. Perhaps I'll ultimately wish I didn't see the rest of Tyray's story after witnessing what comes after this, but for now, I'm all in on the prospect of a story that this franchise rarely tells.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is already off to a great start, so be sure to catch the premiere and be ready for a fresh episode next week.