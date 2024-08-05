90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Tell-All Revealed Massive Problems For Angela And Michael, Which May Explain Their Split

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After? Tell-All No Limit Part 2 special. Those who haven't streamed it with a Max subscription should read at their own risk!

We're only in Part 2 of the "Tell-All No Limits" special for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but there's been no shortage of screaming and fighting. So much of it, as expected, is coming from Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, who viewers surely know split up after he fled her home. While there might have been one event that sent Michael on the run, their tell-all appearances thus far have shed light on their massive problems and explain just why they split up.

The positive feelings that accompanied Michael's major milestone -- which involved him arriving in the United States -- faded quickly, and it seems the couple has reached a breaking point upon their arrival in the tell-all. Here's what we've seen thus far, and why I'm feeling sorry for the rest of the cast that has to share a home with them while they filmed this five-part series.

Angela Is So Mad At Michael That They Can't Be In The Same Room Without Her Screaming

Angela getting loud during a 90 Day Fiancé event is nothing new, but there's something different about the way she's yelling at Michael in the mansion. It seems like her husband can't even get within a yardstick's distance before she starts screaming at the top of her lungs to anyone who will listen, telling them how awful her spouse is. She seems stressed just to be in his presence and, truthfully, I'm wondering why they hadn't split before this.

In all fairness to Angela, it is known that Michael has been unfaithful in the past. She's still talking about him verbally cheating on her with another woman, and the preview for next week's installment suggested that another woman is in the picture. Is this the person he's allegedly living it up at clubs with? Angela might be out of line, but I don't think her suspicions about Michael are totally off-base.

Angela Believes Michael Is Cheating On Her Again

As mentioned, the preview for next week's episode showed Angela and her daughter, Skyla, discussing whether or not Michael was cheating on her. It was then also revealed that she hired a private investigator, and the preview suggested that there was one woman that Michael was in contact with.

This brings me back to a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? reveal that cropped up during the past season. I'm talking about Michael being the administrator of a group centered on Nigerian men looking for American wives. Michael explained to Angela that he was only part of the group so that he could obtain information on how to get his visa approved. However, if we're now to discover that he's secretly contacting American women again, could it turn out that he's actually been using that page to find women to cheat on Angela with? We'll just have to wait and see.

Be sure to tune in for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Tell-All: No Limits when it airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It might be August, but summer is still cooking with great programming, so check out our 2024 TV schedule to see what else is on tap.