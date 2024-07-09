90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Kicked Off Statler And Dempsey's Story, And I Already Am Confused About One Claim Made About Their Relationship

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "What Women Don't Want." Stream with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has only just kicked off, and I feel I'm checking off all the boxes here for the typical tropes. So far, we've seen the new couple with a frustratingly easy issue to solve, and now we've arrived at the 90 Day Fiancé couple who broke up telling stories that contradict what we see on camera. Enter Statler and Dempsey Wilkinson, whose storyline in Season 6 is already poking holes in what we learned previously.

Readers might remember CinemaBlend reporting that Statler potentially spoiled their storyline ahead of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6. Well, it's possible we should take what we learned there with a grain of salt based on what we saw in their debut episode. Here's what we learned and how it conflicts with the story about Statler and Dempsey's relationship we heard previously.

Dempsey Sold Her Possessions For A Camper Van, Though Statler Said Different

Statler and Dempsey's storyline opened with the latter in the UK watching two men load up her mobile home. She went on to explain to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers that she sold it along with a bulk of her possessions in order to purchase a van for her and Dempsey to live and travel the world in. It's pretty romantic for a couple who we saw have one of the worst Valentine's dates ever in their previous season.

What's strange is that Statler said in the Instagram Stories when she hinted at their breakup that Dempsey was living "rent-free" while she was shelling out $700 a month for the van and was unable to afford her own apartment. The storyline, however, didn't mention that Statler paid any money toward it, and suggested that Dempsey was able to get it by selling all her possessions.

Who Is Telling The Truth Here?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has to split the show between multiple couples, so I can forgive them for not laying out the entire logistics of the van lease and agreement. At the same time, if Statler had a hand in paying for this van, one would've thought it would've been mentioned, considering it would've been a stressor to play upon for the storyline.

I won't accuse anyone of lying in this situation, as there are too many variables and the story hasn't been fully told yet. We've seen 90 Day Fiancé couples marry and split without hearing the full reasons as to why, so I can't expect to have the full story here on the van situation. What I will say is that it's stuck out as a confusing part of two stories I'd like to see addressed. Whether it will ever be clarified via The Other Way or Statler or Dempsey remains to be seen.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Max hours afterward.