Are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Josh And Lily Still Together Amidst Jealousy Issues?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "One Fine Bidet." Stream it with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way already has lots of drama brewing, as it seems every couple this season is working with major issues hampering their relationships. Amidst disputes about vans and one particular couple issue that I've never seen before in the franchise, we have Josh and Lily. The American and his wife are settling down in China, but insecurities about money and potential infidelity have reared their troublesome heads.

As if the constant insecurity about being unable to provide for his wife wasn't enough, Lily revealed that Josh was often jealous over her playing badminton with other men, and that it bothered him when she wouldn't show them when they'd Facetime. It was a bizarre argument that made me think the marriage may not last, but fortunately, we have the power of social media to give us answers rather than merely speculating! Here's what we learned after digging through their accounts.

Are Josh And Lily Still Together?

The answer as to whether Josh and Lily made it or are the latest married 90 Day couple to split is seemingly indeed out there. These two have a joint Instagram account, and they use it to share everything about their married life together. In a recent post, Josh even talked about handling the yard work at their home, and the exterior looks very much like the swanky space that Lily owns. Take a look:

A post shared by Josh And Lily (@joshandlily90days) A photo posted by on

Call me old fashioned, but I don't think many men would mow an ex-wife's lawn in her home country if they're no longer together. They also probably wouldn't use a hashtag like "Josh and Lily" if things were catastrophic, so I think it's safe to say these two are still together in 2024.

As for what the state of the marriage is, that's always a different story. Social media can always distort the reality of how relationships are going, so things may be rockier than their page indicates, or they may be even more heavenly than anyone could imagine.

Will Josh And Lily Appear In Future 90 Day Fiancé Spinoffs?

With their marriage seemingly going strong, I could see Josh and Lily sticking around and appearing on future seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in the future. I feel like the franchise always needs a few couples like Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, who can be relied upon to stay together for the long haul so The Other Way can continue to film in one area.

And honestly, after so many Happily Ever After Season 8 couples split, the show needs some more successful international long-distance relationships. Like, sure, I'd love to see them travel to more areas of the world and feature new couples each and every season, but I get that having some consistent couples makes the whole process a little easier to film. So far, they seem like they could be around for the long haul, but there's still plenty of time for some chaos to unfold in their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Watch it live, then check out our 2024 TV schedule to see what else is on television this week and next as we get rolling into August.