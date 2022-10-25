Why 90 Day: The Single Life’s Natalie Mordovtseva Wants Her Own Child With Josh

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode, “ Now or Never.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Single Life picked back up with Natalie Mordovtseva’s big ultimatum that she gave to Josh Weinstein in the latest episode, and she dropped the bombshell that she wanted to know where things were headed and if he’d be interested in having a child with her. 90 Day Fiancé viewers were a bit shocked by the urgency on Natalie’s end to progress their relationship, but after hearing her stories about past attempts , they might understand her motivations a bit better.

Natalie revealed in the latest 90 Day: The Single Life that she’s wanted children for a while, and it went as far back as a previous marriage when she still lived in Ukraine. Natalie, who was working as an actress while living in her home country, recalled her past attempts to get pregnant while with her ex-husband:

I couldn’t get pregnant with my ex-husband in Ukraine. I went to clinic and I started to drink medicine, do all the tests, and after I do all the shots. And I started this. I stopped because we started fighting, and I decided to stop for a while. It was emotionally hard on me.

Natalie was married twice when she lived in Ukraine, and she didn’t specify which of her ex-husbands she had pregnancy issues with. In either case, 90 Day Fiancé fans know that neither marriage lasted and that she soon found herself in love with an American man she hoped she could start a family with: Mike Youngquist.

Mike and Natalie had a bunch of issues throughout their romance and short marriage, and while fans heard about the size of Mike’s house and issues she had with his uncle and mother, children weren’t often discussed. Natalie revealed on 90 Day: The Single Life that the chances for children with Mike were slim (possibly due to Natalie’s mistrust of Mike ):

I didn’t have much sex with Mike to be honest. But, the times that I had I wanted a child. But I never got pregnant.

Natalie never had children with Mike, and now that they’re separated , it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen. In terms of where things stand with Josh, that’s still up in the air. Natalie was disappointed that her boyfriend was unwilling to give her an answer to her ultimatum, and wanted to wait and see how things develop. While Josh didn’t say he wasn’t unwilling to have another child, he reminded Natalie that he already has two children of his own that he cares for. After he left, Natalie was unsure if she’d stay with Josh, or if it was time to move on and find a man she can start a family with.

It’s hard to say with certainty whether Natalie and Josh are still together, though 90 Day Fiancé viewers have noticed that Josh is mutual friends with Libby Castravet’s sister Jen, and has pictures with other members of the Potthast family. That connection wasn’t made apparent in the show, which has led to some speculation that this entire storyline is scripted, but nothing has been proven. Surely though, some answers about their relationship and where they stand will come in these upcoming episodes.