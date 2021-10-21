Why Adam Sandler And Other SNL Vets Probably Wouldn't Be On The Masked Singer, According To The Hamster

Spoilers ahead for this week’s episode of The Masked Singer. Read at your own risk!

Another contestant has been eliminated and unmasked on The Masked Singer's sixth season. It was the Hamster who sang his swan song during this week’s time-travel-themed episode, and he was revealed to be none other than Emmy-nominated comedian and actor, Rob Schneider. Ever since Schneider’s gig on Saturday Night Live, he’s remained close to comedians and actors Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and David Spade, not to mention Kevin James, so would any of them follow in their friend’s footsteps? Schneider recently gave his thoughts on the possibility.

Following his unmasking, Rob Schneider talked to EW about his time on the Fox singing competition. For some, it was easy to figure out who he was due to the clue packages referencing the comedian’s famous SNL friends. When asked if he thought any of his frequent co-stars would ever compete on The Masked Singer, Schneider admitted the one that would most likely do it:

I don't think any of my friends could do it. They're claustrophobic. I think Adam Sandler would murder at it, he'd be great at it, but he's claustrophobic. I remember how many hours it took him to get into the fat suit on Click, so I don't see him climbing into a suit like that anytime soon. You know who might be really good at it? I think Kevin James might be the best of all the guys.

It’s not surprising that Rob Schneider would think that Kevin James would sign on for The Masked Singer out of all of them. Just by the way James acts on TV, film, and in real life, he gives off that kind of energy that he would do anything and make it hilarious. I wouldn't be surprised if someone even made a Kevin James costume for a future season, even if he wasn't in it.

Rob Schneider went on and name-dropped a couple of other SNL vets, saying why they probably wouldn't join in on the fun:

So out of all my buddies I would say [Kevin James would] be great and he would have fun because he's a real gamer. Chris Rock would never do it. He can't sing. David Spade, he's not getting in any suit anytime soon. Adam Sandler, whatever island he's on right now, I don't know, but he's not doing it.

Rob Schneider is definitely not the first comedian to compete on The Masked Singer, and not even the first this season to be eliminated, as Larry the Cable Guy was revealed to have been Baby recently! Although it would be hilarious to see Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and David Spade on The Masked Singer, it seems as if we'd all be better off hoping for Kevin James down the line. Though maybe we'll see one or more of them joining Jenny McCarthy and the others as a guest judge.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox!