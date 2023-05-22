Why Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes’ Careers Will Suffer The Longer They’re Out Of Work, According To PR Expert

The reported workplace affair between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes really shook things up at ABC News, but the network now seems to have eased into a sense of normalcy again. Earlier this month, it was revealed that GMA3 had tapped Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan as its new anchors. All the while though, Holmes and Robach are reportedly still looking for work and sources indicate that they’re ready to return to the airwaves. But that may be easier said than done and, per a PR expert, their careers could suffer the longer they’re out of work.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach officially signed their exit agreements this past January and, since then, there have been numerous reports regarding their next steps within the TV business. Despite the fact that they were embroiled in such a significant controversy, they arguably remain among the small-screen’s most recognizable TV personalities. Yet Eric Schiffer – one of the leads of the Reputation Management Consultants firm – argues that the couple will be hurt in one key way if they don’t land new jobs soon:

The longer either are off air, there is a half-life decay that occurs with broadcast personalities and you lose your audience's emotional tie. And your perceived value then slowly, slowly bleeds out because of that.

What the public relations veteran seems to be conveying to The U.S. Sun is that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will steadily leave the viewing public’s consciousness as they remain unemployed. And as a result, their bankability as stars could decrease and effectively make them less appealing to prospective employers. We can’t say for sure whether this will indeed be the case for the two lovers, but Eric Schiffer’s assumptions are certainly reasonable.

Viewers (whether they realize it or not) tend to become attached to the hosts they watch on a daily basis. One can simply point to the massive popularity of stars like The Today Show’s Al Roker or Hoda Kotb. And if we’re talking about Good Morning America, the news program has plenty of beloved hosts, including Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan. With such a wide pool of talent, it would theoretically be easy for two people who haven’t hosted for a little while to slide through the cracks.

So what are the former GMA3 hosts planning to do moving forward? Well, according to insiders, they’re planning to stick to TV and allegedly, want to be co-hosts again. Unfortunately, for them, things apparently haven’t worked out in their favor thus far. CNN and CBS are among the major networks that have reportedly passed on hiring Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. It’s even been said that they were even turned down by major TV show Dancing with the Stars. What makes matters even more challenging for their brand viability is that their exit agreements are reportedly impacting their job hunts. The deals apparently have provisions that prohibit them from starting new jobs right away.