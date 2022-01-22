Full House Star John Stamos' Eulogy To Bob Saget Was Heartfelt And Slightly Raunchy

Nearly two weeks after his passing, Hollywood and the general public continue to mourn Bob Saget, after his death at the age of 65 . The late actor and comedian was well loved in Hollywood and many of his famous colleagues have been paying tribute to him. One person who’s been incredibly candid about his relationship with Saget during this time is his Full House co-star and longtime friend, John Stamos. The Uncle Jesse actor actually gave the eulogy at Saget’s funeral and recently shared it with the public. In it, the star was appropriately heartfelt and slightly raunchy at one point, which is exactly what his co-star would’ve wanted.

Bob Saget’s funeral was held on Friday, January 14, at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills and was attended by a plethora of stars. Ahead of the service, John Stamos took to social media, noting that it was going to be “the hardest day of my life.” During his speech, which he sent to the Los Angeles Times , he expounded on his feelings by explaining how he felt the moment he learned his good friend had passed away, saying that he felt “shattered” and “worthless.” He also described how he’s felt since:

I’ve spent days refusing to let him go. But now I’m starting to realize I don’t have to. I don’t have to say goodbye because he’s never leaving my heart. And I will continue to talk to him every day and let him know what he means to me.

On screen, he and Bob Saget had great chemistry, and Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis would become household names on primetime TV as a result. However, John Stamos mentioned that there was a time in which he and his departed co-star weren’t on the best of terms while working on the hit ABC sitcom. However, a tragic moment in Stamos’ life changed things:

When we started ‘Full House,’ I was in my 20s and didn’t have a care in the world. Hell, my backyard was Disneyland. But life does what it does, and when things came crashing down, the last person on Earth I ever imagined would be my rock became just that. When I lost my parents, Bob was there for me like no other. He told dirty jokes and talked about himself as he hosted my dad’s funeral. He was there through divorces, deaths, despair and dark days. He was there through love, marriage, a child and bright times. He was my lifeline.

The actor was far from the last person to receive comfort due to Bob Saget’s dirty jokes. The veteran comedian was widely lauded for his crass humor, which was in stark contrast from what viewers saw from his clean-cut TV character. On that note, his co-star made sure to deliver a nice zinger in his memory during the service:

Personally, I hope to die after a beautiful night of lovemaking with my wife, but I’m glad Bob didn’t go that way. As I said, I rather he dies after doing what he did best. (Sorry, Kelly.) That’s the kind of joke Bob loved.

I can’t think of a better way to pay tribute to one of the sharpest comics to ever grace a stage. The quip also makes me hope that fellow Full House alum Jodie Sweetin was able to fulfill her “vow,” to deliver her own inappropriate joke at the service. Joke aside, though, John Stamos closed things out with some incredibly sweet sentiments:

Bob, I will never, ever have another friend like you. You will always be my best friend. You are my new guardian angel — a guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever.

The eulogy, which can be read in its entirety at the LA Times, beautifully encapsulates the relationship the two men shared. John Stamos' words also greatly reflect the sheer amount of support Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo has received during this time. Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron are only a few people who’ve reached out to her. Rizzo spoke out following the funeral , reflecting on the time she got to spend with her spouse and revealing the final words they shared .

Though the loss of Bob Saget is still hard to process, it’s great to see that so many are showing appreciation for him. We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our thoughts to his loved ones during this time.