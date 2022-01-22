Full House Star John Stamos' Eulogy To Bob Saget Was Heartfelt And Slightly Raunchy
By Erik Swann published
John Stamos paid loving tribute to his late co-star.
Nearly two weeks after his passing, Hollywood and the general public continue to mourn Bob Saget, after his death at the age of 65. The late actor and comedian was well loved in Hollywood and many of his famous colleagues have been paying tribute to him. One person who’s been incredibly candid about his relationship with Saget during this time is his Full House co-star and longtime friend, John Stamos. The Uncle Jesse actor actually gave the eulogy at Saget’s funeral and recently shared it with the public. In it, the star was appropriately heartfelt and slightly raunchy at one point, which is exactly what his co-star would’ve wanted.
Bob Saget’s funeral was held on Friday, January 14, at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills and was attended by a plethora of stars. Ahead of the service, John Stamos took to social media, noting that it was going to be “the hardest day of my life.” During his speech, which he sent to the Los Angeles Times, he expounded on his feelings by explaining how he felt the moment he learned his good friend had passed away, saying that he felt “shattered” and “worthless.” He also described how he’s felt since:
On screen, he and Bob Saget had great chemistry, and Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis would become household names on primetime TV as a result. However, John Stamos mentioned that there was a time in which he and his departed co-star weren’t on the best of terms while working on the hit ABC sitcom. However, a tragic moment in Stamos’ life changed things:
The actor was far from the last person to receive comfort due to Bob Saget’s dirty jokes. The veteran comedian was widely lauded for his crass humor, which was in stark contrast from what viewers saw from his clean-cut TV character. On that note, his co-star made sure to deliver a nice zinger in his memory during the service:
I can’t think of a better way to pay tribute to one of the sharpest comics to ever grace a stage. The quip also makes me hope that fellow Full House alum Jodie Sweetin was able to fulfill her “vow,” to deliver her own inappropriate joke at the service. Joke aside, though, John Stamos closed things out with some incredibly sweet sentiments:
The eulogy, which can be read in its entirety at the LA Times, beautifully encapsulates the relationship the two men shared. John Stamos' words also greatly reflect the sheer amount of support Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo has received during this time. Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron are only a few people who’ve reached out to her. Rizzo spoke out following the funeral, reflecting on the time she got to spend with her spouse and revealing the final words they shared.
Though the loss of Bob Saget is still hard to process, it’s great to see that so many are showing appreciation for him. We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our thoughts to his loved ones during this time.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.