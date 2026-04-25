Taylor Swift Reportedly Looked To A Celeb For Wedding Dress Inspiration (And It's Giving Old Hollywood Glam)

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged , rumors surrounding their wedding have been swirling. From when they’d tie the knot to who may or may not be on the guest list , the speculation has run the gamut. Now, we’re talking about the bride-to-be’s potential dress, and the Hollywood icon who has reportedly inspired it.

This inspiration shouldn't surprise fans of The Life of the Showgirl, because the icon I’m talking about is Elizabeth Taylor. According to The Daily Mail , the pop star’s dress will allegedly be inspired by the actress’s first wedding dress. This gown was worn when Taylor married Conrad Hilton Jr. in 1950, and apparently, it sparked something for the pop star.

This comes not long after Swift released the music video for her song, “Elizabeth Taylor,” which is made up of archival footage of the Hollywood icon. According to one insider, this was part of what sparked the inspiration:

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Taylor spent so much time looking at old photos of Elizabeth Taylor when she was making her music video for that song that she became enamored with the movie queen's style.

Again, the music video in question is for the song “Elizabeth Taylor” from Swift’s newest album, The Life of a Showgirl , which was released in the fall of 2025 . That track is full of references to the legendary actress, and the music video is a wonderful tribute to her. With that in mind, the insider alleged that after this, the pop star started researching Taylor’s old gowns:

So when she started thinking about her wedding dress, she looked up Elizabeth's old gowns online.

The dress in question is grand and glamorous, as it was structured like a ballgown and featured a high neck and gorgeous floral lace patterns throughout. According to the insider, the “Opalite” singer was drawn to the waistline and the lace specifically, claiming:

Taylor said she liked how it was old fashioned and came in at the waistline, plus the lace detailing.

Now, as for who would design this dress, the answer is unclear. However, the source noted that it wouldn’t be Oscar de la Renta.

Moving on to accessories, if this insider is correct, the Elizabeth Taylor references won’t stop with the dress. They alleged that Swift could also borrow jewelry from the icon for her big day, too:

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She loves Elizabeth's jewels, so she may just wear one of her pieces, something on the smaller side for when she walks down the aisle, but she would need to ask Taylor's estate.

Overall, this seems like a lovely idea, and this kind of inspiration is sure to create a truly timeless wedding look.

Notably, the dress Swift might be taking inspiration from was worn during Taylor’s first wedding, and she married six more times after that. When she and Hilton tied the knot, she was 18 years old, and they were together for eight months after that before breaking up.

History aside, the dress is gorgeous, and if the singer wears something like it, it will undoubtedly be stunning.