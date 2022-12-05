Wait, Did 90 Day Fiancé’s Usman Regift His Present For Kimberly’s Son?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Battlefield.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé ’s Usman Umar has spent a long time hustling to try and win over fiancé Kimberly Menzies’ son Jamal, and it seemed like he made some key progress in the latest episode. Jamal was already warming up to Usman over the way he supported Kimberly when her mother died , but was then blown away during the trip to Nigeria with Kimberly after being gifted a Playstation 5 console. I’ll admit I was just as blown away at first, but am now I’m wondering if Usman’s big present for Jamal was actually a regift.

For those who missed Kimberly and Usman’s previous season on 90 Day Fiancé, Kimberly bought Usman some very expensive gifts when she first visited him in Nigeria. Among those gifts was a PS5, which are still hard to come by in general, as well as being a bit pricey. Usman was pumped about the gaming console at the time, and was grateful to Kim for getting it for him.

Jamal described Usman buying him a PS5 as a full-circle moment, but if Usman actually did purchase that PS5 from Nigeria, it might have been a much grander gesture than expected. Electronics in Nigeria tend to be more expensive than they would be in the United States, and that’s especially true with the PS5.

NigerianPrice.com estimated someone could be expected to spend around 650,000 Nigerian Naira, which factors out to around $1,463 domestically. That’s nearly triple what he’d spend in the United States on the gaming device, so are we all content to believe that Usman was THAT committed to winning over Jamal?

It doesn’t seem logical for Usman to have purchased a PS5 in Nigeria, especially when he could have theoretically had Kimberly buy one back home before flying out for their visit. One would imagine Jamal could have noticed it in her baggage at some point while packing or during the flight, and while I didn’t see a PS5 among Kimberly’s things when they filmed meeting Usman at the airport, I'll at least concede that maybe it could’ve been stuffed in her luggage. But even then, it's still not a cheap gift.

This brings us to the third possibility, which would be that Usman just gave Jamal the PS5 that Kimberly bought for him previously. That line of thinking would indicate that Usman wouldn’t have had to purchase Jamal a console with his own money, and thus wouldn't be paying a wildly higher local fee. Perhaps Usman wasn’t so invested in gaming behavior after he got it, and decided to give it to Jamal because his approval was more important than electronic luxuries.

I can only speculate here, but I can say there’s something very odd about Usman purchasing a PS5, given Kimberly is often the one we see dropping money on expensive gifts. The only thing I’ve been able to confirm, more or less, is that Jamal’s PS5 likely made it back to the U.S. after that trip, as evidenced by this video below, where it's clearly seen on his desk.

With all of this being said, the possibility obviously still exists that Usman Umar did purchase a Playstation 5 in Nigeria, choosing to cough up the extra costs just to surprise Jamal in such a way. Some might assume from Kim’s gifts in their first scandalous season together that Usman might not be able to swing such gifts, especially with his career goal revolving around being an internationally recognized pop singer. InTouch reported his net worth is high enough that there's definitely a chance he balled out for his potential future stepson. I’m not sure it’ll erase the fact that Jamal and Usman are only a few years apart in age, nor those inappropriate scenes with Kimberly , but it’s progress.