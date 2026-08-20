A Big Brother Legend Went OFF About How Useless Dee's Bribe Is

Dee Valladares was recently saved from possible eviction thanks to Rick Devens' Diamond Power of Veto, but it's a shame she couldn't use her own power from the BB Time Capsule. Dee couldn't sway Yash to keep her off the nomination block with her $5k bribe, and Big Brother legend Britney Haynes said it's because the bribe is useless.

Britney sounded off on Where's My Spinoff? about the BB Bribe, which allows Dee to enter a binding contract with another Houseguest in which they had to do what she asked for $5,000 in prize money. The Season 12 and 14 Houseguest blasted Big Brother and how much money it offers players, saying that amount is far too little in 2026:

It was $5,000 in 2010 so the fact that they didn't decide to do the old inflation update on that figure is insane... It's not even tempting, not even remotely... It's just not a tempting offer. I don't think that one was well thought out.

Britney has a connection to the $5k bribe in Big Brother, as Rachel Reilly tried to offer it to save herself when they played together in Season 12. Britney turned her down, and Rachel was evicted. That was over a decade ago, and if it wasn't enough to sway her then, I get why she'd say it's far too little now.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

More On Big Brother Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Vets' Latest Majority Alliance May Already Be Collapsing

She makes a good point, and I think in the grand scheme of things, Dee went about trying to use her bribe the wrong way. Asking Yash when he's in power to keep her safe for $5k is worth a try, but she was asking someone who thought he was one step closer to winning $750k a month and a half from now. No one is going to accept that kind of money at that point, knowing it could ultimately cost them the grand prize.

For what it's worth, other Houseguests have had a different perspective on the BB Bribe. Claire Rehfuss, who was in Season 23, noted on X that Houseguests only get $1k a week for being on the show. For the people who leave pre-jury or don't win the grand prize or America's Favorite Player, that $5k is a good chunk of change in their pocket.

People don't go on the show to win a bit of prize money. They go on to win Big Brother. Plus, there are so many times I can think of in the game's history where a Houseguest taking prize money over a game move has hurt them in the long run and made other Houseguests actively turn on them. If it were more money, maybe I'd understand, which makes Britney's point more valid in my mind.

Dee found safety in any case, but one has to wonder just how long it'll last. Melody Morris and Mallory Aurichio are already considering turning on the Mosh Pit alliance, which would put the Vets in a bad position. Maybe Dee could offer one of them $5k to vote Kamu out if that's on the table, but who knows if she'll even know that's an option before it's too late. In any case, I'm using my Paramount+ subscription to stay glued to the live feeds to see how this whole thing shakes out.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The 1000th episode is on the horizon, and apparently there's a big twist on the way. I can't wait to see what happens, and if Dee has to use her BB Bribe anytime soon.