Why Joan Vassos Was Chosen As The Golden Bachelorette And Who Else From Gerry Turner’s Season Was Considered

When Gerry Turner proposed to Theresa Nist on the finale of The Golden Bachelor’s first season and The Golden Bachelorette was announced as part of the 2024 TV schedule , many in Bachelor Nation immediately looked at runner-up Leslie Fhima as the frontrunner to lead the spinoff. So it was somewhat of a surprise when ABC’s pick turned out to be Joan Vassos . The show’s executive producers have now opened up about why she was the perfect choice and who else they would have loved to see in the role.

It’s fairly commonplace for ABC to cast its next Bachelor or Bachelorette lead from the dating pool of a previous contestant. However, that person is often amongst the finalists of any given season, and Joan Vassos had left Gerry Turner’s season early due to health concerns for her daughter. Apparently that unexpected early exit played into the choice to cast her in the spinoff, according to EP Claire Freeland, who told EW :

We talked about a lot of different people. But Joan's journey was cut short by something that is very relatable. Joan is a caregiver and that's why she left her journey last season. She still has a sincere desire to find her next great love. I don't feel like people got to see enough of her, so I'm thrilled that she's back.

Everyone was sad when Joan Vassos left The Golden Bachelor. She and Gerry Turner had just had a great one-on-one date, where she’d gotten a rose, and he was shattered when she revealed she had to go. It’s possible that if she’d stayed, she in fact would have been one of the final women remaining. We will never know, but it’s all for the best, as we prepare to see her as The Golden Bachelorette on ABC’s fall schedule .

Joan Vassos wasn’t the franchise’s only option, though. America fell in love with much of Gerry Turner’s cast, and EP Bennett Graebner lamented all of the great women who were worthy of getting their own spinoff. He said:

I would love to see a season with Ellen. I'd also love to see a season with Susan [Noles], with Leslie, with Faith. I can imagine all of those, and they'd all be very different. This was almost an embarrassment of riches.

An embarrassment of riches indeed. Bachelor Nation was heartbroken when Ellen Goltzer was sent home on The Golden Bachelor, making immediate calls on social media for her to be the first Golden Bachelorette. Leslie Fhima and Faith Martin seemed to be in the running , as they made it to the final three. And we can’t leave out fan favorite Susan Noles, who garnered a shout-out from Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner and who ultimately served as the officiant of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s unhinged live wedding .

There are even more names I’d throw in as contenders, including Natascha Hardee, the quotable Kathy “Zip it” Swarts , Sandra Mason and April Kirkwood.

However, I do love Claire Freeland’s reasoning, and despite some of us feeling burned by the Golden franchise after Gerry and Theresa’s quick divorce, I can’t wait to watch Joan Vassos' journey. Tune into the premiere at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 18, on ABC with episodes available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription .