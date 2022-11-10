Why Judge Judy Thinks Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Is ‘Scared To Death’ Of Her

Many are scared, understandably, of Judge Judy, especially if they stood trial in her courtroom. However, one person I never expected to learn was terrified of the judge is pop superstar Justin Bieber, yes you read that name correctly. Turns out the two were neighbors for a while, and after a stern interaction with the judge, the Biebs is apparently “scared to death” of Judge Judy, according to Judy Sheindlin herself.

In an interview with Access Sheindlin explained that in 2014, following Beiber’s DUI, she gave her neighbor a stern talking to. This apparently led to him having people go out of their way to make sure she wasn’t around when he left his house. The judge said:

He’s scared to death of me. … There was a period of time before he grew up, when he was foolish and doing foolish things, and so I must’ve said something about it. And then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn’t have to bump into me.

I can’t say I blame Bieber for being scared of Sheindlin, especially if she went full Judge Judy on him. Although I could see why Sheindlin was mad at him because he did do some “foolish” things, especially in 2014.

For some context, in 2014 Bieber was arrested for drag racing and he got a DUI. The singer made his claim to fame in 2010 at only 16, and as he grew up he had some growing pains, and struggled for a little bit. According to Us Weekly the singer acknowledged his arrest on its seven-year anniversary, saying:

Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at God. … I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami.

Since then it seems like Bieber has found his footing. He’s been married to his wife Hailey since 2018. This year the pop star also opened up about them wanting to have kids in the next few years .

Bieber’s career has also been on the up and up in recent years as well. In 2020 he released his album Changes, and then in 2021, he dropped Justice which has massive hits like “Hold On” and “Peaches” on it. Along with his own music he’s also been featured on many massive hits, including The Kid LAROI’s song “STAY.”

Meanwhile, Sheindlin’s signature show Judge Judy was canceled after 25 years , however, the highest-paid TV personality’s time away from the stand didn’t last long. She now stars in Judy Justice which is in its second season, and she said she doesn't expect to stop anytime soon.