Why La Brea's Season 1 Finale Leap Of Faith Could Backfire Badly For Gavin In Season 2
La Brea ended Season 1 on a wild twist that may not go too well for Gavin.
Spoilers ahead for the Season 1 finale of La Brea, called “Topanga.”
The first season of La Brea has come to an end, and the finale raised more questions than it answered in the span of an hour, although it did at least guarantee that Isaiah made it to and through the portal to guarantee that as Gavin, he’ll go on to marry Eve and father Izzie and Josh, but not much else is very certain. Gavin ended the season quite literally making a leap of faith along with Izzie and Ella through a portal to try and reach their loved ones, which was a bold and heroic move… that may backfire on them almost immediately in Season 2 of the blockbuster hit.
The 2021 trio landed on a beach after jumping through a portal in the woods, luckily at the edge of the water instead of out to sea. They got the confirmation that they were at some point in the distant past when a woolly mammoth strode out of the forest for a dip in the water, and they seemed to think that it’s just a matter of trekking from 10,000 B.C.-era Seattle to 10,000 B.C.-era Los Angeles before they find their lost loved ones.
I initially thought that this was a good sign for their goal, but it was going to backfire once they realized they jumped through the portal to the past without so much as a water bottle, let alone some supplies to help three 21st-century people survive thousands of years away from their own time with technology and shelter and grocery stores. (Or Lost-esque bunkers of convenient supplies.) According to La Brea creator and co-showrunner David Appelbaum, things are much more serious than them not having any snacks or spare socks. He told TVLine:
They won’t be able to reunite with their loved ones if they’re not even in the same time in the past! The shot of them on the beach didn’t yield any big clues about how far away in the timeline they are from 10,000 B.C. other than the fact that woolly mammoths are clearly still around. Is the time difference between them and Eve and Co. closer to between 1988 and 2021, or much longer?
And they don’t have any snacks or spare socks! They’re actually in a worse position than all the people who fell through the initial sinkhole in Los Angeles, because they at least had all the supplies that they could scavenge from the cars, and plenty of other people to join forces with.
Even if absolutely everything goes right for them, they still have a long walk across what has to be some rough terrain in unfamiliar territory, unless there’s a reveal of more solar-powered towers somehow in the past. David Appelbaum went on to explain what’s on the way for their journey:
The good news – if there is good news about the fact that these three people popped out in the wrong era instead of the best-case scenario – is that La Brea has proven over the first season that time travel is a tricky business that can lead to unexpected connections and reunions. Whether Gavin, Izzie, and Ella are two months or two centuries separated from the people they love, there’s still every chance of a reunion.
And fortunately, NBC had already renewed La Brea for Season 2 before the Season 1 finale, so fans didn’t have to worry about the fate of the series heading into “Topanga.” Fans may have to wait a while to find out what exactly happens next, though. La Brea isn’t on the 2022 schedule for NBC’s winter or spring lineup, and may not be back until the fall if it follows the same schedule for Season 2 as Season 1. For some viewing options sooner rather than later, be sure to check out our 2022 winter and spring premiere schedule!
