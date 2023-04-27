Pamela Anderson Jumped Back Into Red Baywatch Swimsuit For New Bikini Line, And Her Sons And More Approve

2023 continues to be The Year of Pamela Anderson, and it seems just about everybody is here for it. (Not an invite for the exceptions to speak up.) The modeling icon and Baywatch vet released her big tell-all memoir Love, Pamela, complete with those Home Improvement accusations, just ahead of the Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story , and has teased more big projects were coming down the line. And what a line it turned out to be, with Anderson bringing out the iconic red swimsuit look to reveal she’s partnered up with Frankies Bikinis for her first official line of swimsuits.

Anderson and Baywatch are as connected as peanut butter and jelly — which are the worst kinds of foods to have around swimsuits — so it’s a no-brainer why the imagery below was used to kick off the new “Pamela Anderson x Frankies Bikinis” line. And it’s also a no-brainer why everyone in the comments of her Instagram post is all-in on the iconic look.

While it would be overtly stereotypical for either of Pam Anderson’s sons to react to their mom’s post with memes of Macaulay Culkin’s aftershave bit in Home Alone, fans know that the trio’s relationship bucks such trends and expectations. And both Dylan Jagger Lee and Brandon Thomas Lee were quick to show their support for her new business and creative endeavor.

Brandon Thomas Lee: Incredible!!! Congratulations @francescaaiello & @pamelaanderson this is so sick 👏

Incredible!!! Congratulations @francescaaiello & @pamelaanderson this is so sick 👏 Dylan Jagger Lee: ICONIC ❤️👏



Both of the young gents received their own fair share of kind words and support following the release of Pamela, a Love Story — with Britney Spears also chiming in temporarily — for how open and honest they all are with one another. I can't tell whether it's a fun or a frightening idea for them to have the potential icebreaker: "I see you're wearing my mom's bikini." Maybe a bit of both. Anderson herself has talked about how everything is quite cordial these days with their father Tommy Lee, so hopefully that continues to be the status quo going forward.

Obviously more people than just Anderson's bloodline chimed in on her post, with Paris Hilton, Frankies Binkinis founder Francesca Aiello and quite a few standouts from the world of modeling shared kind words as well.

Paris Hilton: 😍

😍 Kerry Washington: YES

YES Francesca Aiello: the most special project with the most special human

the most special project with the most special human Carolyn Murphy: Hometown hero ❤️

Hometown hero ❤️ Paige Lorenze: So sweet❤️

So sweet❤️ Lucie Rose Donlan: Wow😍😍😍

For those who take the plunge to see what the Barb Wire star will be selling with her first swimsuit line, the first thing you'll note is both the signature one-piece suit ($185) and its bikini counterpart ($80/top, $85/bottom) are both being sold in the shade "Anderson Red." Hell yeah. Crayola should get in on this as well.

Other designs include the white and pink "Lace on the Beach," the bright yellow "Paradise Cove," the all-white "Surf Bunny," and the seemingly pink mesh "Pink Dream." Each are available as both one-pieces and two-pieces, though styles do differ between designs. For instance, the Surf Bunny one-piece ties across the chest with an open stomach, while the other offer full torso coverage.

Frankies recently partnered with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney for her own bikini line , and it’s probably good for all involved that it debuted ahead of her recent palling around with co-star Glen Powell, which inevitably led to him breaking up with Gigi Paris . But let’s put the spotlight back on Pam Anderson, shall we?

So grab your wallets and pocketbooks, which aren't very swimsuit friendly, and settle in for Pamela Anderson's May 4th at 12:00 p.m. ET when it goes live on Frankies Bikinis (opens in new tab).