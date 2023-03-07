Now that we're in the midst of March, the time has come for folks to turn away from the chilly weather and look forward to spring/summer. Many of us are already dreaming about being beach/poolside, bundling up way less in the process. Those looking for a wardrobe refresh are in luck: Jennifer Lopez and Sydney Sweeney both kicked off the week with brand new lingerie line looks. Let's break it all down.

While Jennifer Lopez and Sydney Sweeney are from very different generations, they're both wildly successful actors, who are also known for their stunning good looks. And as such, they might be the perfect celebs to sell lingerie looks to their fans. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez's recent Instagram post, where she's wearing pieces from her upcmoing collaboration with Italian lingerie company Intimissimi (opens in new tab).

As usual, Jennifer Lopez is a total stunner. In these images she's wearing a lacy bra and panty set, complete with a matching robe. Her caption shows how excited the multi-hyphenate is to have her upcoming lingerie released to the masses. And if customers feel half as good as JLo looks, this could be a major collaboration. Only time will tell.

As previously mentioned, Jennifer Lopez wasn't the only one to hype up a steamy new line for her fans; Euphoria breakout star Sydney Sweeney also started off the week in similar fashion. But rather than proper lingerie, she's actually collaborating with Frankies on a bikini line. You can check out Sweeney's post via her personal Instagram below:

While Sydney Sweeney had previously worked on projects like Sharp Objects and The Handmaid's Tale, she became a household name thanks to HBO's Euphoria becoming an all-out sensation. And given this popularity, I have to assume that her upcoming bikini line will sell like hotcakes, especially for Generation Z fans out there who envy her style as Cassie Howard.

Unfortunately for the countless Euphoria fans out there, it's seemingly going to be a long wait until the show returns to HBO for Season 3. The wait between the first two season was rough enough, but it seems like it's going to be even longer this time around. Although this frees up Sydney Sweeney's schedule for both business ventures like her bikini line and roles in upcoming projects like the Madame Web movie.

As for Jennifer Lopez, she's also been keeping busy as both a global pop star and as a powerful actress/producer. Shotgun Wedding was recently released, but her deal with Netflix ensures that we'll be getting plenty more of Jenny from the Block on our screens for the foreseeable future. Now all we need is for her to work on a project with Sydney Sweeney for the internet to truly explode. Who doesn't wan tot see them together? In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.