Will Smith And A Slew Of Other Celebs Couldn't Get Enough Of Justin Timberlake Reuniting With His *NSYNC Bandmates At The VMAs In Elevator Video

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards were last night and the show is almost always good for a few moments worthy of the headlines. But the biggest of them last night may have been seeing *NSYNC reunite. All five members were on the stage together, the first time the whole band had been together in years, to present the award for Best Pop Video, which ended up going to major *NSYNC fan Taylor Swift.

Justin Timberlake shared a video to Instagram of the group together again in an elevator, and fans, including many other celebrity fans, were very excited to see them all together. They all look to be having a blast together.

Unfortunately, the video has no sound so we can’t hear what’s actually going on inside that elevator. What does a boy band talk about when they haven’t all been in the same place in years? There are clearly a lot of fans who would love to have been a fly on the wall inside that elevator. Maybe, if the box has decent acoustics, they even tried singing.

Based on the 600,000 likes the video has received, which is an order of magnitude more than the average Justin Timberlake post, it’s clear that a lot of people are excited by seeing these five guys walk into an elevator together. Celebrities from Will Smith to former TRL host Carson Daily posted comments like this…

Will Smith: Y’all better be makin’ music in that elevator.

Lily Collins: 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🎉🎉🎉🎉

Rita Ora: Iconic.

Will Smith’s comment echoes those of a lot of people. Rumors of an *NSYNC reunion had been going on for some time, and fans of the band had certainly hoped they might be getting back together to make new music together. It's possible the group will be back together in an animated form, in the third Trolls movie. The rest of *NSYNC may join the Trolls 3 cast as, unsurprisingly, former bandmates of Justin Timberlake's character. Officially, nothing was revealed during the VMAs last night, but even Taylor Swift said on stage that she hoped they were doing something together.

If the VMA appearance was an attempt to test the waters, to see what the reaction would be, it’s clear that an *NSYNC reunion, be it a tour or new album or whatever, would go over big with fans. And the fact that they just got the Taylor Swift seal of approval will almost certainly make any sort of return a success. A lot of the fan responses to the video are all asking the question if a tour is coming.

The group previously reunited on the VMA stage, and nothing else came of that, so it's possible this was also just a fun one-off. Whether we have now seen the only planned *NSYNC reunion, or something more is coming, a lot of people were clearly happy to have seen this much.