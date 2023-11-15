Will Taylor Swift Participate In Dancing With The Stars' Celebration Of Her Music? Here's What The Superstar Said

Spoilers ahead for Whitney Houston Night of Dancing with the Stars Season 32.

Dancing with the Stars was down to just seven remaining celebrities and their pro partners for Whitney Houston Night in the 2023 TV schedule, which brought in Emmy-, Grammy-, and Tony-winner Billy Porter as a guest judge. They each had one more solo performance and a dance-off to make their case to viewers, but ultimately Brady Bunch alum Barry Williams was eliminated with partner Peta Murgatroyd. The rest will advance to next week's celebration of Taylor Swift, and the superstar has already shared her level of involvement.

The six remaining DWTS pairs will dance to the music of Taylor Swift with "A Celebration of Taylor Swift" on November 21, which was such an exciting prospect for Alyson Hannigan that her goal was just to stay in the competition long enough to participate. Before the announcement that Barry Williams would be going home after using his best moves to Whitney Houston music, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro introduced a video message from Swift. She said:

I can't wait to see Dancing with the Stars' celebration of my eras next week. I wish I could be there with you guys, but I'm on tour in Brazil. But I will be there in spirit, and I'll be watching.

Taylor Swift won't appear on Dancing with the Stars next week to perform or participate as a guest judge for the six remaining celebrities in the running for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, but she showed her support for the show and established that she'd be watching. In light of her performance in Brazil, I imagine she may not watch live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, but the series is available streaming via a Disney+ subscription as well.

That's not to say that DWTS won't have a special guest for the celebration of Taylor Swift, though! Choreographer Mandy Moore – no, not that Mandy Moore – will join the hit show as a guest judge for the episode. She choreographed the Eras Tour for Swift; if the singer herself wasn't going to be available to appear on DWTS, who better than the person responsible for choreographing her tour?

Mandy Moore has also been a choreographer for Dancing with the Stars, so her role as a guest judge will be a return to her old stomping grounds. Whether or not she'll choreograph the opening number for the pros remains to be seen; after watching Billy Porter singing and dancing alongside the pros at the beginning of Whitney Houston Night, I'm all for seeing the guests participate in the action in some form or other.

Tune in to ABC or stream via Disney+ on Tuesday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET to see the "A Celebration of Taylor Swift" episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 32. You can also start planning ahead for the new year now that the SAG-AFTRA actors strike is over by checking out our 2024 TV schedule.