Will The Real Housewives Of NY: Legacy Series Get Cancelled? What’s Reportedly Happening Behind The Scenes

The Real Housewives franchise is a behemoth force in the reality TV world, with seasons currently airing on both Bravo and Peacock (plus all that Jen Shah news). For many The Real Housewives of New York City was a fan favorite series, although it's had some struggles over the last two years. Following the disappointing performance of Season 13, Bravo announced that RHONY was going to be split into two different shows, including a legacy series that would feature the classic characters we know and love. But has RHONY: Legacy been cancelled? Here's the latest behind the scenes report.

Bravo's plans for Real Housewives of New York City was a bold one, and Season 14 has been busy filming with a brand new cast. But fans have been patiently waiting for news on Legacy, especially who could make up the group. But according to a new report by Page Six, Bravo might have lost interest in this companion series. Specifically it looks like the network and potential cast have been having a pay dispute.

According to this report, Bravo has halted contract negotiations for the potential cast of RHONY: Legacy. The studio is reportedly "low-balling" the women, who think they deserve much more given their years starring in the beloved original series. Could this mean we really won't get more from the likes of Luann, Dorinda, and Sonja? Say it ain't so.

No numbers were offered in Page Six's story, but apparently the RHONY legacy ladies were asking for a massive paycheck to join the possible new spinoff. And with negotiations stalled, one has to wonder if this new series is already dead on arrival. Maybe our turtle time is through forever.

It's hard to imagine the Real Housewives of New York City without any of the iconic ladies who have graced our screen over the last decade and change. But that's exactly what we'll be getting when Season 14 premiers on Bravo. The Legacy show helped with naysayers, so I have to wonder how fans will react if we're really not going to see the likes of Luann, Ramona, and Dorinda again.

But there is a silver lining if the Real Housewives of New York City spinoff doesn't actually happen with the cast we know and love. Because it does seem like Bravo/Peacock has struck gold with the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip series, which is a crossover show that's essentially Housewives All-Stars. So perhaps we could see beloved characters like Sonja Morgan return to the TV screen that way. Hey, a fan can hope.

Speaking of Housewives spinoffs, there was also a report that RHONY's Sonja Morgan and the Countess herself Luann de Lesseps might have gotten their own series. That show is titled Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, but it's unclear when that might premiere on Bravo. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.