Will Trent Only Needed One Scene To Remind Me Why It's One Of TV's Most Fun Dramas, And I'm So Glad It's Streaming

Spoilers ahead for Episode 7 of Will Trent Season 2, called "Have You Never Been to A Wedding?"

Will Trent got off to an explosive start in the 2024 TV schedule earlier this year, complete with Clark Gregg and an Avengers joke. The show only continued to pick up stream in the new year, making it all the more frustrating when ABC aired reruns for a couple of weeks. The crime drama (which is fortunately available streaming) finally returned with "Have You Never Been To A Wedding?" on April 30, and it took a grand total of one specific scene to remind me why there's plenty of fun to go with the drama on this show. And it has to do with Faith, formalwear, and the "Cha-Cha Slide."

Faith and Will ended up in their case of the week in "Have You Never Been to A Wedding?" by accident when he was her plus-one to a wedding, with Jeremy also in attendance. I already knew that I was going to love the episode as soon as I saw the partners dressed to the nines, because – like source material author Karin Slaughter – I'm always a fan of seeing Iantha Richardson and Ramón Rodriguez's dynamic on screen.

And when they accidentally ended up in their case, it got bloody quickly. The wedding venue was crashed by masked men who held everybody hostage at gunpoint, and by luck, Faith was upstairs and away from everybody else. Throw in some shenanigans with a fax machina and weaponizing some wedding presents, and I was already getting a kick out of her story in the episode.

Then, as one of the criminals came searching for whoever was causing problems upstairs, Faith started blasting "Cha-Cha Slide" over a walkie talkie to ruin their communication and the scene that won my heart began. The result? An intense fight sequence between an already-injured Faith and a woman trying to kill her, all set to one of the most iconic wedding dance songs.

I can't think of any other TV show that could pull off a sequence like this without seeming like a joke, and I seriously considered using the next commercial break just to rewatch it. Faith was honestly on fire throughout the episode, and her biggest hero move was probably when she rigged a Roomba to cause a distraction and get the jump on her would-be killer.

Still, it was the "Cha-Cha Slide" fight scene that really reminded me of what I was missing over the past couple of weeks without Will Trent episodes, and I was happy that the partners took a moment to debate wedding music before the final credits rolled. In their final scene of they episode, they said:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will: "'Cha-Cha Slide,' huh?"

"'Cha-Cha Slide,' huh?" Faith : "It's a crowd favorite. So much better than the Electric Slide."

: "It's a crowd favorite. So much better than the Electric Slide." Will: "Oh, no question."

Now that Will Trent has been guaranteed a Season 3 and isn't on the list of shows that still need to be renewed or cancelled, how about an "Electric Slide" fight next time around so we can compare? In all seriousness, that wasn't the end of the episode, and Will getting back together with Angie is undoubtedly the twist that is going to be the biggest deal to the show in the long run. But dang it, nothing makes me happier that Will Trent is streaming with a Hulu subscription than knowing that I'll be able to rewatch the Faith portions of this episode whenever I want. A+ to Iantha Richardson for this one!

Keep tuning in to ABC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of Will Trent Season 2, ahead of new episodes of The Rookie at 9 p.m. and The Good Doctor at 10 p.m. If you, like me, also enjoy a rewatch, the full series so far is streaming on Hulu.