William Shatner Sings And Dances In Wacky Father's Day Message For Internet 'Daddy' Pedro Pascal

It's Father's Day, and who better to engulfed in it than two celebrities frequently referred to as "daddy" by social media users? William Shatner has been called "daddy" a lot -- more recently when he's popped up on Stars On Mars to give celebrities their next mission on the Mars colony. Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal has also held the moniker for a while despite not having any children of his own. As such, Shatner wanted to commemorate that distinction with a message dedicated to the Mandalorian star and did so using song and dance.

I'm not entirely sure why William Shatner went out of his way to shout out Pedro Pascal for Father's Day, but it could be tied to his frequent need to talk about his love for Star Wars. In either case, I'm happy he decided to do this rather than binge some episodes of The Mandalorian with a Disney+ subscription, because this video is a trip:

A post shared by William Shatner (@williamshatner) A photo posted by on

The veteran actor's shoutout to the Game of Thrones alum is great and, if you're feeling a bit jealous, you can have one too! The 92-year-old, as well as other celebrities, are part of a custom service from American Greetings called Smashups, which allows people to send customized videos for various occasions. Those interested can sign up for a free seven-day trial and send personalized greetings to their heart's delight. So if you're feeling left out by this, don't!

Pedro Pascal didn't reply to William Shatner, but I'd like to think that he's just as honored as anyone would be to get called daddy by the man who made Star Trek a success. Of course, Shatner's far from the first to call him that, as everyone -- from the kids of Pascal's former classmates to Sarah Michelle Gellar -- has rolled with the trend when it comes to The Last of Us star.

The 48-year-old actor certainly does feel like America's father in some respects, especially considering two of his biggest roles see him playing paternal figures to young people. His Mandalorian character, Din Djarin, protected Grogu and is now his guiding light in the Star Wars universe. I guess fans can debate whether or not Joel serves as a good father to Ellie, especially after seeing how The Last of Us' Season 1 finale played out.

As for William Shatner, he's getting a good deal of screen time on TV, thanks to his aforementioned role on Stars On Mars. There's always a chance we could see him pop back up in the Star Trek universe. Yet given that he's opined that franchise creator Gene Roddenberry would turn in his grave if he could see modern Trek productions, he may not have a ton of offers from the franchise. In any case, the actor seems happy with his current endeavors, and I wouldn't mind seeing him continue to shower Pedro Pascal or any of the internet's other daddies with love as well.

Stars On Mars airs on Fox on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, so tune in to see celebrities prove they can survive on a simulated Mars colony.