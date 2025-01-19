Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Caitlin Clark’s Shocked Reaction After Taylor Swift Goes In For The Hug On TV

The Kansas City Chiefs are one game closer to making NFL history, as they seek their third Super Bowl victory in a row, and they’ve got quite a high-profile good-luck charm cheering them on as they do. That’s right, Taylor Swift was in the building for boyfriend Travis Kelce’s latest game on the 2025 TV schedule, where she sat alongside WNBA star Caitlin Clark. At one point during the AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, the Indiana Fever point guard was seen expressing disbelief that Swift wanted to hug her, and fans can’t get enough of the adorable video.

Caitlin Clark has made no secret of her status as a Swiftie, attending multiple concerts on the recently wrapped Eras Tour. The 2024 WNBA rookie of the year reportedly scored tickets to the NFL playoffs at one of those stops, but as Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs secure victory over the Houston Texans, it seemed like Clark still wasn’t sure it was all real. Check out her reaction when Taylor Swift goes to hug her:

she looks shocked every time taylor goes in for a hug this is too cute 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3U13KbDJIFJanuary 18, 2025

I think any fan of Taylor Swift could identify with Caitlin Clark’s reaction here, as she appeared to say, “Me? OK,” before breaking into a big goofy grin like she just got chosen to receive the “22” hat. Fans’ reactions to the moment are so funny, as they commented on X (Twitter):

She was probably so nervous, awe – Picklesgal111

– Picklesgal111 CC just such an honest regular person!!! She can’t believe her life herself. I love it!!!! – jgeraci6021

– jgeraci6021 CC like- I can’t believe this is my life♥️ – LegaspiJayne

– LegaspiJayne CC has literally died & went to Heaven…. Look at her expression. CC be like 🤔💭. OMFG 🙀 Taylor’s My Best Friend. I’m Not hers but She’s My BFF… 😳🤭😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 – JMIII320

– JMIII320 I fear she is not gonna shut up about it in the group chat😂 – mrsPats99

Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom had a lot to celebrate Saturday, as Travis Kelce had a big night, scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown that helped secure a trip to the AFC Championship, but the game wasn’t without controversy. Many people were theorizing that the refs made some calls that made things easier for the Kansas City team, including one questionable penalty for roughing the passer after Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ran the ball:

Henry To’oTo’o was called for a penalty after this hit on Patrick Mahomes. #HOUvsKC | ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/w4E4cSI3FFJanuary 18, 2025

Even the commentators didn’t agree with that one.

The 14-time Grammy winner may be finished with the Eras Tour, but it doesn’t seem like things have slowed down too much. There are certainly some upcoming Taylor Swift projects in the works — including the re-release of Reputation and her debut album — and now her boyfriend of over a year (yes, we are officially in our engagement trolling era) is one game away from his third straight Super Bowl.

The couple was also name-dropped by Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Also, Taylor Swift was mentioned in Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds amid the ongoing It Ends with Us legal drama. Football may be providing a welcome respite for Swift, and I have to wonder if Caitlin Clark is still pinching herself to be sure it all really happened.