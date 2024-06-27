WNBA's Caitlin Clark In The WWE? Bianca Belair Has The Perfect Pitch To Make It Happen

Pro wrestling is red-hot right now, with people lining up to attend upcoming WWE events to see their favorite superstars in action. It's not the only major organization seeing a surge in popularity as of late, however, as interest in the WNBA has surged this season thanks, in part, to the arrival of young superstar Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever guard has brought big crowds to her games all throughout college and the pros, and Bianca Belair had an idea for how the basketball player could bring even bigger crowds to the WWE.

Belair -- whose latest tag-team title loss at Clash at the Castle can be streamed with a Peacock Premium subscription -- spoke to ComicBook Nation shortly after it was announced that the WWE signed a massive partnership with the city of Indianapolis to host the 2025 Royal Rumble, a future SummerSlam and WrestleMania. Hometown heroes like NBA Pacers star and WWE superfan Tyrese Haliburton and commentator Pat McAfee are expected to be along for the ride. However, here's what Belair had to say when asked if Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark would also be included in the mix:

Listen, I love what’s happening with the WNBA. I love that women are getting more spotlight and more attention. I’ve always said, you know, we don’t need to do anything different. We just need the opportunities, we need the media coverage, and the WNBA is doing that. I feel like WWE, we’ve done a lot of unprecedented things when it comes to women, whether it’s women main eventing WrestleManias, main eventing on a weekly basis at Raws, SmackDowns or PLEs. So, it would be really cool for the two worlds to combine and have an even bigger impact for women. So, Caitlin Clark, if you’re watching, come on. Come in the Royal Rumble. You can be one of the 30 participants. That’s what’s exciting about the Royal Rumble, right? You never know what’s gonna happen. It could be the past, the present, the future, or just someone that you don’t expect, so you might see Caitlin Clark, 2025 Royal Rumble right here in Indianapolis.

The Women's Royal Rumble isn't quite as old as the men's event, but it has really put in the work to make it just as much of a must-see event. In fact, CinemaBlend wrote about how the 2024 Women's match was one of the best yet , and what better way to chase that than by finding a way to put one of the most popular female athletes in the mix?

Professional athletes participating in big matches like this isn't new in the WWE. Countless celebrities have appeared at WrestleMania, for example, NFL stars George Kittle, Jason Kelce, and Rob Gronkowski have actively participated in matches. So, it's not unprecedented for well-known athletes and celebrities to show up in the ring.

I think what would be more complicated is convincing The Indiana Fever to allow Caitlin Clark to participate in such a physical event as the Royal Rumble. The six-foot guard would stand tall against the women's roster, but professional basketball players aren't really built to take the types of bumps a football player would. I would wager the WNBA team would not want the first pick of this year's draft getting locked into submissions or getting tossed from the ring.

The good news is there are plenty of other ways for Caitlin Clark to get involved with the WWE's upcoming plans in Indianapolis, and I'm sure there's no shortage of people behind the scenes of the wrestling organization trying to figure out how that can happen. Maybe she'll appear as an honorary mystery member of The Wyatt Sicks? It's probably not the best fit, but it seems like no wrestler wants to touch them right now, which is ideal for keeping Clark healthy to play basketball for the foreseeable future.

The 2025 Royal Rumble is currently scheduled for Saturday, February 1st. Tune in then to see if Caitlin Clark is a part of the fun, because we already know Bianca Belair will likely be competing. In the meantime, make sure to stay tuned to the 2024 TV schedule so you don't miss any upcoming WWE events or WNBA games.