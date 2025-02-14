How To Watch Yellowjackets Season 3 Online And Stream The Emmy-Nominated Thriller From Anywhere

How to watch Yellowjackets Season 3 online

Watch Yellowjackets Season 3: Preview

Tuck into this twisted thriller as the Showtime series returns for a third season. After an almost two-year wait, viewers will be reunited with Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Mitsy (Christina Ricci), and a dwindling pool of survivors, as they spiral further into paranoia when their grisly past deeds threaten to come to light. With Oscar-winner Hilary Swank joining the acclaimed A-list cast, brace yourselves for fresh shocks and gnarly black comedy, as we explain below how to watch Yellowjackets Season 3 wherever you are with a VPN.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets’ deft bend of survival horror and coming-of-age drama has enthralled from the off, earning it ten Primetime Emmy nominations and praise as “one of the most memorable series of the decade” (Chicago Sun-Times).

Switching between 1990s and 2020s timelines, we’re still finding out the horrific specifics that occurred during the Yellowjackets’ (the New Jersey girls’ soccer team) nineteen-month ordeal in the wilderness: hunting their friends, resorting to cannibalism, and generally losing the plot. Twenty-five-years later, this darkness lives on within the traumatised survivors, who go to extreme lengths to ensure their savage acts remains a secret.

Things looked very desperate when the series concluded in 2023. After drawing the Queen of Hearts, Natalie (Sophie Nélisse) was almost sacrificed, until Javi’s accidental drowning saw the girls opt to eat him instead. Even worse? The cabin, their only protection from the elements, burned to the ground. Having survived to see summer, Season 3 offers a little hope. But distrust within the group looks to scupper any chance of being rescued. In the present, meanwhile, the hold of the wilderness still bites deep. Shauna is convinced that “someone wants us dead” – and neither Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Misty (Ricci), or Van (Lauren Ambrose) are above suspicion.

Don’t miss a moment of this dark, blackly funny thriller. Simply read on as we explain how to watch Yellowjackets Season 3 online from anywhere.

How to Watch Yellowjackets Season 3 online in the US

The hit Showtime shocker returns! US viewers can watch Yellowjackets Season 3 on Paramount Plus with Showtime when it debuts with the first two episodes on Friday, February 14. New episodes are uploaded weekly.

Subscriptions cost either $12.99 for the monthly plan, or $119.99 per year with the money-saving annual membership being one of the best streaming deals around for the service right now.

Alternatively, tune into Showtime’s linear channel. There you'll find new episodes of Yellowjackets Season 3 broadcast every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT from February 16.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Yellowjackets Season 3 online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Yellowjackets Season 3 online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Yellowjackets Season 3 as if you were at home with a VPN

How to watch Yellowjackets Season 3 online free in the UK

UK fans of the Emmy-nominated series are in luck. They can watch Yellowjackets Season 3 online with Paramount Plus when it premieres on Friday, February 14 – perfectly in sync with its US release!

Membership to Paramount Plus is available from £4.99 in the UK with its Basic (ad-supported) plan. You can ditch the ads with the £7.99 Standard Plan (£70.99 annually), or level up with Premium Plus at £10.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Sky customers with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device will find Paramount Plus membership available as a completely free add-on service.

Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Yellowjackets Season 3 online in Canada

Located in the Great North? Canadian viewers will need a Crave membership to watch Yellowjackets Season 3, with episodes available to stream weekly from Friday, February 14.

Customers can subscribe to one of three different plans. Basic is Crave’s cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

Watch Yellowjackets Season 3 online in Australia

Just like the US, Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of Yellowjackets Season 3 Down Under. Those watching from Australia can stream the Showtime series beginning from Friday, February 14, with subscription options starting at AU$6.99 a month for the Basic, ad-supported plan.

Out of the country? You might have trouble connecting to your regional Paramount Plus account and streaming Yellowjackets from abroad. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Trailer

Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode Schedule

All-new episodes of Yellowjackets will be available to stream on-demand a few days earlier for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers. Those watching using the linear cable channel of the same name, however, can catch episodes every Sunday from February 16 at 8pm ET/PT.

Yellowjackets Season 3 – Episode 1: Friday, February 14

Yellowjackets Season 3 – Episode 2: Friday, February 14

Yellowjackets Season 3 – Episode 3: Friday, February 21

Yellowjackets Season 3 – Episode 4: February 28

Yellowjackets Season 3 – Episode 5: Friday, March 7

Yellowjackets Season 3 – Episode 6: Friday, March 14

Yellowjackets Season 3 – Episode 7: Friday, March 21

Yellowjackets Season 3 – Episode 8: Friday, March 28

Yellowjackets Season 3 – Episode 9: Friday, April 4

Yellowjackets Season 3 – Episode 10: Friday, April 11

Yellowjackets Season 3 Cast

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Shipman

Sophie Nélisse as teenage Shauna Shipman

Tawny Cypress as Taissa Turner

Jasmin Savoy Brown as teenage Taissa Turner

Christina Ricci as Misty Quigley

Samantha Hanratty as teenage Misty Quigley

Simone Kessell as Charlotte "Lottie" Matthews

Courtney Eaton as teenage Charlotte "Lottie" Matthews

Lauren Ambrose as Vanessa "Van" Palme

Liv Hewson as teenage Vanessa "Van" Palme

Steven Krueger as Ben Scott

Warren Kole as adult Jeff Sadecki

Kevin Alves as the teenage Travis Martinez

Elijah Wood as Walter Tattersall

Anisa Harris as Robin

Silvana Estifanos as Britt

Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki

Hilary Swank as TBC

Joel McHale as TBC