Yellowstone Fans Had Plenty To Say After Kelly Reilly Shared New Season 5 Video, And I Think Paramount Needs To Hear Them Out

Unlike last year, the 2024 TV schedule will not end without Yellowstone ’s final Season 5 episodes finally airing, a year and a half after they were originally planned to debut. As proof that new episodes actually have been filmed, Paramount Network unveiled the first footage in ages, and many were pumped to finally see new visuals. And after Kelly Reilly shared the teaser clip, a lot of fans chimed in with similar comments, and I really hope the powers that be are paying attention.

The new clips don’t offer a whole lot of details about what’s to come ahead of the November premiere — it hasn’t stopped us from cooking up our own theory — but it’s certainly enough to reinvigorate the desire to see Reilly’s Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler continuing their small-screen love saga, as seen in the comments on the actress’ Instagram post , which featured the following understatement of a caption:

Thank you for your patience…

Sure, the occasional “Death to Jamie!” demands and “We’ll miss John” sentiments are expressed in the replies, but considering whose post it is, it’s no surprise the bulk of the feedback is as pro Beth-n- Rip as it gets. What is surprising, perhaps, is just how many of the commenters seem to be unaware of the recent news that Yellowstone may no longer be one of the many shows ending in 2024 , with both Reilly and Hauser are in talks to reprise their roles for Season 6 .

Check out the following sample of requests noted on Kelly Reilly’s footage post.

Can’t wait!! I wish this series would still continue, even if it’s without Kevin Costner! There are still so many great actors on the show!!! - @sadie_and_sophies_mom

I pray that there is an actual spin-off with Beth,RIP, and the gang. 😢 - @70sborn_woman

I watch reruns to get my Kelly/Beth Dutton fixes. I feel like I already grieved knowing my fave show of all time was ending. Now I will grieve a second time. I wish you could all keep it going. - @mary.duff.1804

I can't wait!! It's going to be EPIC!! We need the series to continue with Rip and Beth running the ranch!! - @mardim1977

I pray you carry on with this franchise. Beth is who has kept me coming back season after season. Kelly, you are a fantastic actress and we thank you for Beth and everything she has brought to the show. ❤️ - @joli_conley

I want a Rip and Beth show - @nolagirl325

Going to miss The Best female character there’s been on tv. - @graham1a

That's not even an exhaustive compilation of all the commenters dishing out their hopes for Rip and Beth to continue on in some way, shape, or form. And while TV networks obviously shouldn't base their core decisions on the whims and follies of social media, this selection of opinions and others like it are the kind that those network execs should at least keep an ear out for.

Why Paramount Network Should Hear Out Yellowstone Fans' Hopes

At this point, the news about Yellowstone's cancellation reversal and Season 6 development is still more or less unconfirmed by the network, which did finally go public recently with the announcement about another upcoming Yellowstone series , the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring spinoff The Madison . Because it's not 100% official yet, it's not too shocking some fans are still seemingly unaware that the reports exist. But the fact that so many are still clamoring for a Beth/Rip spinoff is microcosm-proof that a sixth season 100% needs to exist.

I get that's a simplistic way of looking at things, since there are zillions of factors beyond Instagram replies that factor into the decision to keep a hugely popular TV showing for another year. But my point here isn't to say that the comments should be the inspiration for Paramount execs giving audiences more Dutton family drama.

Rather, I think if there's any point in the process when someone in charge hesitates for even a second, that person should dip back and read a few comments to be convinced that nothing should get in the way of keeping Yellowstone proper on TV, regardless of which other stars aren't back in the saddle.

Do Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser seem to be asking for too much money as part of their contract negotiations? Read the comments. Would Reilly's new show create a possibly pricy scheduling conflict? Read the comments, and carve some time out later. Would literal mountains need to be moved? Read the comments and grab a shovel or two. Whatever it takes, just make it happen, people!