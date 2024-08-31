After Cole Hauser Dropped His Post About Yellowstone Season 5, Fans Are All Making The Same Two Points

After almost two years of waiting, the final episodes of Yellowstone are finally premiering on the 2024 TV schedule in November, and fans are stoked! With only two months left before Season 5B drops, a teaser trailer was released, and after Cole Hauser posted it, his fans took to the comments with the same two points.

Cole Hauser Posted Yellowstone’s Season 5 Teaser Trailer

Taking to his Instagram to show off the shiny new teaser trailer, Cole Hauser kept it simple with his caption, writing:

We are back November 10th!

Along with that, the Rip actor uploaded a video that showed key members of the Yellowstone cast talking about the battle that’s ahead. Take a look:

To me, Yellowstone’s Season 5B teaser tells us a lot about who could take over the ranch with John gone, and overall, I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. When it comes to the other fans’ thoughts on the matter, they fell into two groups of takes, so let’s break those down.

The first common comment was in regard to how long it’s been since we got a new episode of Yellowstone. To answer that question, by the time Season 5B premieres, it will have been nearly two years since the mid-season finale came out. Considering that, Hauser’s fans had some thoughts about remembering everything that went down, hilariously writing:

Yall better have one hell of a recap of last season -farrah.lynn.23

I totally forgot where we are in this show since it has been so long. -sassy_liberty_

Watching the last season again as a refresher -journier1

Can y'all do a short film to recap where we left off ten years ago -uhmkathy

The top two comments above got well over 1,000 likes, showing how many fans agreed, and they complimented thoughts like this well:

Holy lord I’m stocked but this was the dumbest longest break ever -adventureblondie

About damn time.. -simpsie93

Can’t wait!!!! Longest wait ever 🤠 -cuevakimberly

It’s been 84 years… -slavicinferno

Overall, it’s been a very long time since the last new episodes of Yellowstone aired, so we’re all more than ready for what’s next.

Another Group Of Fans Are Wondering What’s Going To Happen Without Kevin Costner

Speaking of that wait, part of it was filled with alleged drama regarding Kevin Costner’s future on the show. Well, now he’s officially leaving and won’t play John Dutton in the final episodes. However, the fans on the Rip actor's post seemed to be fine with that, as some wrote:

I can't wait!! This looks AWESOME!! You and Kelly could totally make YS great without Kevin Costner!! 🤠💛🖤 -mardim1977

Can’t wait!! I wish this series would continue, even if it had to continue without Kevin Costner! There are still so many great actors on this show !!! -sadie_and_sophies_mom

Can't wait for the Rip and Beth show👏👏👏👏👏👏 -macadoojojo7

I’ve been a proponent of the killing off John Dutton possibility, as I think it’d up the drama exponentially. Seeing Beth and Rip, Kayce and Jamie fight over who gets the ranch after John dies would make for an epic finale, and it’d set up the next generation of the Dutton dynasty.

However, there are still fans who are upset about Costner’s exit or confused about his involvement (which is fair since he’s shown in the trailer):

Still upset about Kevin🤠 -tinekaz

I thought Kevin wasn’t coming back at all for the second half of this season?! -chelsearivera_

I thought Kevin Costner wasn't going to come back -dan35ison

Well, to help these fans out, Costner confirmed he won’t be back himself. So, if he appears in the final episodes, my guess is it’ll be a flashback of old footage from earlier seasons.

All around, this footage from the upcoming episodes of Yellowstone has people excited and anticipating what’s coming next for the Dutton family. As the first camp of fans noted, it’s been a long time since last season, and a lot can change in two years. So, whatever story Taylor Sheridan has planned is likely something we won’t see coming.