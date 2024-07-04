Yellowstone's Teeter Actress Posted An Epic Training Video Ahead Of The Series' Final Episodes, And I’m Loving The Support From Her Co-Stars In The Comments

I think all of us can agree that when it comes to the Bunkhouse Boys, Teeter might be the toughest among them, which is saying a lot because they are all incredibly strong. However, Jennifer Landon’s ranchhand knows how to give these boys a run for their money. She did it again recently when she posted a video from a training session she was having in preparation for Yellowstone’s final episodes , and I’m loving all the support she’s getting from her co-stars.

With Yellowstone slated to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule on November 10, the cast and crew are in the full swing of production and preparing for the show’s second part of Season 5. It’s well-known that the actors have to go through cowboy camp (which is not for the faint of heart) to prepare for the series, and it looks like they’re training like that right now. To show what she’s been working on, Landon took to Instagram to post this epic video:

In the video, you can see Landon on her horse with a lasso roping a calf. She gets the small animal with the rope, and it’s honestly epic to see her successfully pull off the move. She tagged her “teachers, cheerleaders, and friends,” and it signified all the hard work she’s put into playing Teeter.

Of course, the cheerleading didn't just happen on the Yellowstone ranch. The Yellowstone cast was hyping the Teeter actress up in the comments too! For example, the actor behind a fan-favorite Bunkhouse Boy and current 6666 cowboy Jimmy took to the comments to show his love for his fellow branded ranchhand . Jefferson White commented:

LET'S GO!!!!

Along with Landon’s fellow Bunkhouse Boy, Kelly Reilly (who plays Beth) took to the comments to show some love for another strong woman in the Yellowstone ensemble:

Get it !! Love ❤️

Both Reilly and Landon have been part of some of Yellowstone’ s most brutal moments , and their characters are certified badasses. While Beth and Teeter don’t share many scenes together, it’s so fun to see them interacting on social media. Hopefully, come the second half of Season 5, we’ll get to see them share a scene or two together.

While Kevin Costner won’t be in the final episodes of Yellowstone, seeing training moments like this is getting me so excited for what’s to come. Plus, Landon’s fellow branded ranchhand Ian Bohen made a bold claim about the final episodes, telling ET that “everything will land in a way that is perfectly set.” So, I’m very optimistic about what we’re going to witness in November.

It’s moments like this post from Jennifer Landon that make me love Yellowstone even more. I have so much respect for these actors and cowboys who work on the show because the action they are able to pull off is authentic and epic. Clearly, we’ll be seeing more of it too considering this video came from the set where the final installment is currently being filmed!