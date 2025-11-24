You Can Now Pay Five Figures To Hobnob With Celebrities At The Golden Globes In Move Dubbed ‘Shameless’

The Golden Globes are often seen as the start of the awards season for the entertainment industry. The presentation is one of the few awards shows for movies that actually gets televised, giving it a level of importance in the eyes of the general public that’s only topped by the Oscars themselves. And yet, the Golden Globes have often been the source of their controversy, and that is the case once again.

Golden Globes Tickets Are On Sale For $70K A Pair

Luxury magazine The Robb Report has released its annual gift guide, The Vault, which features a host of high-dollar value items, including a $3.5 million bracelet and a $115,000 weekend in Rome. One of the items, cheap by comparison, is a $70,000 package, which includes a pair of tickets to the Golden Globe Awards.

In addition to the tickets, the package offers access to a pre-event party as well as the Golden Globes afterparty. You’ll get to walk the red carpet and also get the same gift bag that the celebrities get. It includes your hotel accommodations in Beverly Hills, and if you don’t own a tux for the event, no worries, because a custom Thom Sweeney tux is part of the package too.

(Image credit: The Robb Report)

According to the gift guide, there are three pairs of tickets available. As of this writing, none of them have been sold. Interested parties can’t simply buy the tickets online, but must fill out an interest form, and the Vault will apparently get back to you.

Not Everybody Loves This Development

Considering that the Golden Globes website still claims that tickets can’t be purchased for the event, the inclusion of tickets in The Vault is rubbing some the wrong way. An unnamed person, described as an “entertainment business vet,” told PageSix…

This is shameless… $70,000 for a pair of tickets, and the tix come with a tux!

This particular conflict follows controversy surrounding some of the new categories that the Golden Globes have added in recent years. In 2023, the show announced an award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which many questioned, as the exact standards for nomination were far from clear. It seemed to be a way to simply have an excuse to give an award to a popular movie. Next year’s ceremony will see an award given for podcasting for the first time.

Today, there are questions about whether or not the Oscars are still relevant and those questions certainly apply to the Golden Globes as well. Many of the show’s recent changes since being sold by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association seem dedicated to trying to make the show more relevant, but also more profitable, and to some degree, those two things may be in conflict.