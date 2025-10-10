I Know Taylor Swift Has An Album Out And All, But Can We Talk About The Cost Of The Outfits She Brought To Selena Gomez’s Wedding?
She always shows up in "Style."
I know, I know, Taylor Swift just dropped an album, it’s been the talk of the town, and The Life of a Showgirl deserves that attention. However, right before that, her bestie Selena Gomez got married to Benny Blanco, and it was revealed that Swift showed up at the ceremony in “Style.” That is also well worth a discussion for myriad reasons, and today, we have to talk about just how much those looks cost.
Following Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding, the Only Murders in the Building star has been posting about it, and she uploaded the cutest video of Swift hyping her up before the ceremony. The post also included photos of the two friends, and revealed that the “Fate of Ophelia” singer had an outfit change at some point during the big day. Now, People has shared how much said looks cost, and it adds up to over $40K.
OK, so, in Gomez’s post about Taylor Swift, which you can see below, the “Opalite” singer can be seen wearing a gorgeous nude gown that features wonderful flowers all over it. According to the outlet, the garment is look 49 from Oscar de la Renta's Pre-Spring 2026 collection, and it costs $36,990.
While I’m not particularly surprised by this staggering number, considering Swift wears designer clothes often and is a billionaire, it’s jaw-dropping.
Then, to add to that, she wore a second lovely dark blue gown by Maticevski that cost $5,455.
That brings our grand total up to $42,445, and that’s not accounting for jewelry. For her first look, Swift wore a beautiful silver necklace, dangling earrings and a few rings. With her blue gown, she paired it with another silver necklace and matching earrings. Notably, the pop star also got engaged to Travis Kelce not long before this, and her massive engagement ring is on display in the images.
Now, again, this kind of opulence really isn’t unexpected. Swift has a tendency to wear garments that probably cost as much as my whole closet, and she’s quite generous with her money, as she paid out millions in bonuses to her tour crew last year. To put it simply, she’s rich, and Gomez’s wedding was glamorous.
In fact, apparently, to book a hotel room in Santa Barbara the weekend of her and Blanco’s wedding, it costs up to $3,500 per night. All that’s to say, this whole event was an opulent and expensive affair. However, I’m sure everyone could afford it just fine.
Along with her gorgeous gowns, Swift also apparently arrived with a white box, which some theorized was holding some sort of homemade baked good for the happy couple. It was also later revealed by the pop star on The Tonight Show that she gave a speech at the event.
All around, Swift showed up and showed out for her bestie’s wedding, and it was so sweet to see. However, it’s also wild to know just how much that costs.
