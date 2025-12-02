Kim Kardashian Requested A Wildly Expensive Gift From Disney As A Joke, But I Wonder If She's Doubling Down Now

It definitely seemed like a mutually beneficial decision for the Kardashian-Jenner family to move their reality TV show from E! to Hulu in 2022. Case in point: The Kardashians is thriving as its seventh season airs on the 2025 TV schedule, and Disney has taken advantage of its partnership with some of the most influential celebrities on the planet. Still, when Kim Kardashian asked Disney for a ridiculously expensive gift, even she seemed to laugh at its implausibility, but given recent events, I have to wonder if she might not be laughing so hard anymore.

The most recent episode of The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription) went behind the scenes with Kim Kardashian at this year’s Met Gala, at which the fashionista sported a black leather outfit from Chrome Hearts, accessorized with a statement necklace consisting of multiple strands of diamonds. She expressed to her entourage that she wanted to keep the jewels, spitballing ideas of how that might be possible:

You guys, what are we gonna do? I want these necklaces. Hulu, Disney, will you buy them for me?

Assuming this was anywhere within the realm of possibilities, how much would these diamonds set the media giant back? According to Kim Kardashian herself: a cool $20 million.

But look, it’s not like Kim Kardashian hasn’t earned it, right? Her family’s been good to Disney. That was the basis for her argument, as she pled her case, barely containing a smile as she said:

Guys, that necklace. Oh my God. It’s a deal. It’s really a deal. For having the No. 1 show on Hulu? Come on, guys.

This comment threw me for a loop for a second, because I momentarily forgot how outdated episodes of The Kardashians are. My mind immediately went to Kim’s new legal drama All’s Fair, but this episode was filmed back in May (obviously, because that’s when the Met Gala is held), so that’s not what she was talking about. She had to be referring to The Kardashians.

So when the SKIMS boss made this wild, $20 million request of Disney, she had no idea how much audiences would love All’s Fair. The Ryan Murphy product might have received a little help from the critics, who tore the “dreadful,” “revolting” series apart so badly that viewers simply had to see for themselves what all the fuss was about.

This resulted in All’s Fair becoming Hulu’s biggest scripted series premiere in three years and the drama getting a renewal for Season 2 before the first season even finished. It makes me wonder if Kim Kardashian might be ready to sidle up to Disney and see where they stand on those diamonds.

It’s not just that she’s a huge part of two series that seem to have set up permanent camp in Hulu’s Top 15, either, because Disney is finding all kinds of ways to capitalize on their partnership. For instance, Kris Jenner cameoed on The Golden Bachelor’s first season, with Gerry Turner reciprocating with a crossover on The Kardashians.

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick, meanwhile, appeared on an episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, when the MomTok ladies bumped into them at a Hulu event, and on the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé and her mom were shooting promotional videos for Freakier Friday.

Look, I can’t even fathom being near $20 million in diamonds, and it’s absolutely wild to even joke about something that expensive being gifted to you. That said, is Kim and her family worth that much to the House of Mouse? Probably so.