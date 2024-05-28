Young Sheldon Boss Reveals The Sweet Way The Cast And Crew Commemorated The Show During The Wrap Party, And I’m Tearing Up

One of many shows ending and canceled in 2024, Young Sheldon wrapped its seven-season run with a tearful series finale. The sitcom ended with a two-part event following the aftermath of the show’s long-awaited tragedy, George Sr.’s death. As if that wasn’t heartbreaking enough, Young Sheldon’s boss, Steve Holland, is revealing what the wrap party was like. He even specifically revealed how the cast and crew commemorated their coming-of-age comedy amid the festivities, and I’m getting emotional all over again.

After filming had wrapped on the Big Bang Theory prequel, the cast and crew got together to celebrate Young Sheldon with a fun-sounding shindig. Even though filming the finale brought some tears, it sounds like the party was full of celebration, according to the executive producer and co-showrunner. It was also filled with a lot of memories, and Holland told People about one special way they paid tribute to the series' legacy, and it involves photos:

There’d been a lot of tearful farewells up to that point, so I think people were ready to have a good time. They had asked for people to send their photographs from over the years, and they had a big slideshow going on several screens throughout the thing of people's personal pictures from behind the scenes and from on set.

It must've been surreal to have seen seven years worth of behind-the-scenes photos from various people who worked on the show. Each individual probably also has a unique perspective given the various capacities in which they worked. If the photos were anything like the adorable gut-punch that Iain Armitage posted from his first day on set, tears were very likely flowing the entire time. Steve Holland also shared with the news outlet:

The slideshows] really gave this different sort of perspective. You really see time passing, because you really see these kids going from children to young adults. You’ll see … they just looked so impossibly young seven years ago.

Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord, and Montana Jordan, who welcomed his first child just recently, have spent a good chunk of their lives doing Young Sheldon. I can't even imagine seeing that entire journey chronicled in a massive slideshow. They've definitely lived interesting lives at such young ages and, based on comments they've made, they surely appreciate having had the ride.

While the end of the show has been emotional for the cast, crew, and fans, some people have been having fun with alternate endings for the CBS sitcom. Some have been getting a little dark, while others have brought in references to other shows. Such levity does somewhat help to soften the blow of losing the beloved comedy. It’s hard seeing the series end, but it’s wonderful to know how much the show meant to so many. I only wish that I could get a look at the sweet-sounding slideshow myself.

Max subscribers can watch Young Sheldon from the very beginning and see how much the young actors have grown. Meanwhile, the final season is available to stream for Paramount+ subscribers. Also, know that the 2024 TV schedule, will feature the premiere of the spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, on CBS later this year.