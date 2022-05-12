Zac Efron Shares Thoughts On A Return To High School Musical Franchise, And Disney Needs To 'Work This Out'

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost 14 years since we said goodbye to the original singing generation of East High Wildcats on the big screen in High School Musical 3. While the beloved and mega-popular Disney musical franchise is still alive and well today in the form of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+, Zac Efron recently expressed interest in a fourth HSM movie. Basically, Disney needs to get their head in the game and – in the immortal words of Troy Bolton in HSM 2 – "work, work, work this out!"

While promoting the Firestarter reboot on Peacock, Efron told E! News that he wouldn’t mind doing a High School Musical reboot of some sort. The actor is hopeful that it will happen someday, and with the way reboots and revivals are being done these days, it’s definitely possible:

Of course, of course. I mean, yeah, seriously, having the opportunity to in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. Yeah, my heart’s still there, so that would be incredible. I hope it happens.

As someone who grew up on the High School Musical franchise, I would love nothing more than to see Troy Bolton return to the court and the stage. While Zac Efron could just appear on HSMTMTS as himself like fellow costars Lucas Grabeel and Corbin Bleu, it would be interesting to see another movie.

However, a fourth HSM movie has been attempted by Disney Channel on a number of occasions since the third one came out in 2008. That’s not to say that a fourth movie won’t happen, but realistically, it might be better for Efron to appear on the Disney+ series because that is better than nothing.

Meanwhile, High School Musical is not the only movie franchise that the Firestarter actor is interested in. Recently, he expressed his admiration for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, noting that he would “jump at the opportunity” if given the chance. Seeing Troy Bolton take down a Marvel villain would be something that I would watch, and it could also bring in a whole new generation of fans for him.

Even if a High School Musical reboot doesn’t happen for a while, fans can still see Zac Efron in the new Peacock movie Firestarter, where he will be playing a dad. Perhaps The Greatest Showman actor can get a role in another musical to keep his vocals warmed just in case a HSM movie comes across his desk.

In the meantime, HSMTMTS has its third season premiering later this year. HSM alum Corbin Bleu and Hannah Montana’s Jason Earles are going to be appearing in the upcoming season, bringing major nostalgia to the screen, considering they both entered Disney Channel the same year in 2006.

It’s nice knowing that Zac Efron still holds a special place in his heart for his High School Musical days even after all these years and the all the roles he’s had since. Fingers crossed that he either makes an appearance on HSMTMTS, or a reboot of sorts will happen in the future. It has just been too long since the curtains closed on an iconic trilogy.