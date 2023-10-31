While Discussing His And Zooey Deschanel’s Wedding Plans, Jonathan Scott Recalls Idea His First Wife Shot Down For Their Ceremony: ‘It Should Have Been A Red Flag’

After Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel finally got engaged, the two are preparing to start their next chapter. The Property Brother and New Girl alum had been dating for a few years after meeting on Carpool Karaoke. Now, a fate meeting has turned into the rest of their lives, even if Scott did previously feel “pressure” to marry his then-girlfriend. Since this is his second marriage, it makes sense. The HGTV star was previously married to Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2013. Now, he’s opening up about how his first wedding should have been a red flag.

While appearing on the podcast You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes, Scott discussed his and Deschanel’s wedding plans. After talking about who should and should not be invited in regard to family members, he admitted that his first wife shot down one of his ideas for their ceremony. It was an important detail for him, but he went along with it anyway. He said:

It should have been a red flag for me, and I kind of, like, glossed over [it] and everything. I'm Scottish. I'm proud of my Scottish heritage. … I did wear a kilt to the wedding. We had this beautiful outdoor setting, friends let us use their place on a lake. It was gorgeous. She [forbade] me from having bagpipes play at any point during the wedding. We were literally out on a lake in the perfect setting. I get that it’s too loud at a church or something, but we were out on a lake.

That is a major detail, even if it may not seem like it. It sounds like it was important to Jonathan Scott to have bagpipes at the wedding. Looking back at it now, he sees that it definitely should have been a "red flag." Luckily, he is doing things differently with Zooey Deschanel. Scott opened up about his past relationships and praised his fiancée for knowing what’s important to him and being sensitive:

Zooey and I have talked about the stuff that we want to do. … She literally knows the things that are important to me, the things that have hurt me. I've had other relationships, too, where the person ended up doing the same thing that hurt me in a previous relationship. They knew that that was what happened in a previous life, and they still did it. And so, that's what I think is so incredible, when you find somebody who knows your sensitivities, who knows what has hurt you. And they vow to never do that.

Planning a wedding is not easy, but having discussions about what both spouses want makes it a tad easier. It’s hard when you have that sort of history where you’ve been hurt before because you’re so scared of it happening again. However, Scott and Deschanel seem like they are doing everything right and are as in love as ever. Having previous experience helps because they likely know what to look out for and what not to do.

The duo met in 2019 when the Property Brothers and the Deschanel sisters were both on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, which fans can watch with an Apple TV+ subscription. Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel started dating not long after. At the beginning of August, they celebrated four years together, and Scott even referenced the actress’ film 500 Days of Summer to celebrate. Rumors began swirling that they were engaged in early 2022, but they didn’t make things official until after they celebrated their four years together.

As the happy couple took engagement photos in Paris, Deschanel gave off major Jessica Day vibes, and the photos were absolutely adorable. I expect that the wedding will be just as lovely, if not more so. Even in the midst of wedding planning, hopefully, the couple is still having fun and savoring this time they have. They are clearly made for each other, and it’s going to be exciting when they finally walk down that aisle.