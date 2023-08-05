Jonathan Scott Goes Full 500 Days of Summer In Sweet Anniversary Post For Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott has proved once again that he’s a major 500 Days of Summer stan. In the past, he’s recreated a scene from Zooey Deschanel’s iconic movie . Now, he has used the film again to wish his partner, and the star of the rom-com, a happy anniversary.

Luckily, Scott and Deschanel’s love story has been longer and happier than the story of Summer and Tom. In fact, they’ve long outlasted the 500 days, and according to Scott’s Instagram post, the couple has been together for a little over 1,460 days (which is four years). You can see the adorable anniversary post, which also pays homage to the actress’s amazing movie here:

The selfie is adorable, and it’s wild to think Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have already been together for four years, I swear they met filming Carpool Karaoke yesterday. But, It really has been four whole years since the two got together in 2019 after meeting on James Corden’s music show.

There have been rumors about the New Girl and HGTV stars getting engaged , and the comments on Scott’s post included many fans asking if a certain question was going to get popped. However, there was also lots of love for the cute couple, and Deschanel was in that crowd as she commented:

Love you sweets!!! 😍😍

How cute! Seeing these two together makes me so happy, and because of Jonathan Scott’s post, I feel like it’s time to rewatch 500 Days of Summer . The story is sweet, real, and raw. Also, to this day people still talk about whether Tom and Summer should have ended up together or not and if Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character was in the wrong.

When it comes to these debates surrounding the 2009 film, both stars have given their two cents on the matter. Deschanel defended Summer , and she explained that Tom didn’t hear her when she said she didn’t want a relationship, and said he was very “fixated on external details.” Joseph Gordon-Levitt co-signed the opinion that his character was in the wrong, and he’s asked people to stop blaming Summer in 500 Days of Summer.

Even though 500 Days of Summer doesn’t have a super happy ending, it’s still a romantic and amazing film, and I’m so happy Jonathan Scott loves it too. Along with New Girl, this film is for sure one of Zooey Deschanel’s most well-known projects, and it deserves all the love and respect.