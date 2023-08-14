Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel Are Engaged And Lovingly Announced The News Using Three Words

When it comes to celebrity couples, few are as adorable as Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers alum Jonathan Scott. The two stars have been dating for four years now, since meeting when they filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke alongside their respective siblings. As their relationship has progressed, they’ve gradually been hounded with more questions regarding whether they intend to tie the knot. Well, folks, you no longer need to ask, as Scott and Deschanel are officially engaged. The two confirmed the news themselves and sweetly marked the occasion with only three words.

The couple chose to reveal the news by way of an Instagram post jointly shared by their accounts. The message features a lovely photo of the happy couple, with the New Girl icon showing off her engagement ring. While the picture is worth a thousand words, I’d say the pair chose three perfect ones to sum up their feelings. Check out the post for yourself and peep the caption as well:

A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) A photo posted by on

“Forever starts now” is a perfect way to sum up the engagement, which comes on the heels of their anniversary – and that was celebrated with a 500 Days-inspired post. This exciting turn of events truly marks the beginning of the rest of their lives, and you really love to see it. At this point, it seemed like an engagement was pretty much inevitable for the pair, and their fans are sure to be comforted that it’s official at this point. Of course, few are probably more excited than their loved ones, some of which were apparently involved in the proposal.

Exclusive details on the big to-do were shared with People, which revealed that the HGTV veteran popped the question this past Sunday. He and his lady were apparently in Scotland for a family trip. The setup was already perfect enough, given that the country is significant to Jonathan Scott due to his heritage. But what was even more special is that Zooey Deschanel’s two kids – Elise (8) and Charlie (6) – were able to participate in the proposal. According to the trade, everyone was thrilled when Deschanel ultimately accepted.

Based on what we know, there was chemistry between the two pretty early on. The Buying and Selling star admitted that he was flirting hard with his eventual girlfriend when they first met in 2019. More recently, he’s been candid about the “pressure” he’s felt to marry his partner and was even asked about having a baby with her after his twin brother, Drew Scott, welcomed a child in 2022. Earlier this year, Jonathan clarified that he and his then-girlfriend would simply continue to progress at their own pace, and it seems now was the time to present her with a ring.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have already been renovating their dream house together, but it looks like they could find themselves busy with wedding plans as well soon. It goes without saying that they’ll have a lot to consider but, of course, they don’t have to jump the broom right away. Again, they can move forward at their leisure and exchange vows when the time feels right. The pair have a lot to look forward to, and you can’t help but smile when thinking about it.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our congratulations to Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel as they prepare to enter this new chapter!