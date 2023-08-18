Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott's Post Engagement Paris Photos Are Adorable, And Her Outfits Are Giving Major Jessica Day Vibes?

This week, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott announced that they are now fiancés after four years together. They got engaged at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, and they seem to be continuing their European adventure while celebrating their engagement in the City of Love. They shared beautiful photos of themselves enjoying all of the romance Paris has to offer, and love truly is in the air. While the stunning backdrop for the romantic getaway certainly is the highlight, I couldn’t help but notice how much her outfits are channeling her wonderfully quirky New Girl character, Jessica Day.

Fans could not be happier for the actress and her Property Brothers fiancé. While celebrating all things love, Deschanel decided to don a pink pair of sunglasses with a wide-brimmed sun hat. She also mixed patterns and interchanged jackets. Her looks scream Jessica Day, who was known for her adorable colorful sundresses, and girly embellishments. You can see Instagram photos from the romantic getaway below:

A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@jonathanscott) A photo posted by on

The couple feels like an unlikely pair. Scott is from the HGTV world, where he renovates homes with his twin brother, Drew. Deschanel is a beloved actress, and she has appeared in very memorable films like Elf and 500 Days of Summer along with her tenure on New Girl. However, when the two television stars met on the set of Carpool Karaoke, sparks flew. They have always been open to sharing intimate moments from their relationship with fans, and they look like they couldn’t be happier to share their engagement news as they travel through Europe.

This is also not the first time Deschanel has exuded Jessica Day in her everyday life. She made her TikTok debut by recreating the iconic opening from New Girl, and she is always rocking adorable sundresses I just know her character would love. Scott is also channeling his own television persona into his everyday life, because he is currently overseeing the renovation of their dream home. Sounds like a match made in heaven to me.

These pictures from Paris are giving major New Girl nostalgia, and it makes me miss the Fox sitcom even more. Deschanel seems to have found her own Nick Miller in real life, and the happy couple could not look more in love. The wedding episodes of the show were always the best, so maybe we will get a New Girl cast reunion when these two finally tie the knot. In the meantime, I hope they share even more photos from their Parisian getaway, and I can’t wait to see what other adorable looks the Yes Man actress rocks on her trip. Her sense of whimsy is ever apparent and perfect for the cheery occasion.

You can see Zooey Deschanel rock a lot of polka dots and vintage dresses on New Girl, which is streaming now with a Peacock subscription. You can also watch her beau beautifully renovate some homes in his show, Property Brothers, which is currently streaming for Max subscribers.