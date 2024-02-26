The Best And Worst Thing About Each Disney Renaissance Movie

I love it, you love it, we all love it – let's talk about the best and worst things about every film from the Disney Renaissance .

That's right – those ten sacred films from the long-lasting Disney catalog that never seemed to do any harm to anyone. While I love those movies with all my heart, I can even say that there are some flaws with these otherwise fantastic films.

Let's start with the first – and probably one of the most known.

The Little Mermaid (1989)

Best Thing: It's Vibrant Colors And Music – There are so many positive things about The Little Mermaid, it's almost hard to choose just one. But if I had to, I would say the music and the vibrant colors the original animation brought to the big screen.

From "Under the Sea" to "Kiss the Girl," the songs are some of the best out there, and the beautifully crafted scenes to go with them make it even better.

Worst Thing: King Triton Being An Actual Jerk – Look, Ariel isn't my favorite princess. She ranks relatively low for me, considering she's a pretty naive teenager who doesn't know the world that well.

But did Triton have to destroy all her stuff? At least this version of Triton is a lot more caring and protective than the one in the live-action version of this film , but he's almost too protective, even scary. He's a jerk, to say the least – and I think he could have done better.

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Best Thing: It's Classic Animation – The Rescuers Down Under is the only sequel here, and if I had to pick its best thing, I would say the animation overall. It reminds me of many classic Disney films from the early 1950s and 1960s, which is good.

Worst Thing: It's Forgettable Plotline – Even after rewatching this film, I barely remember what happened. The plot is so forgettable that I doubt this movie is anyone's favorite from the time period. It's a fun film, but it's not the best overall.

Beauty And The Beast (1991)

Best Thing: The Love Story Between Belle And The Beast – How could you get a better love story than Belle and the Beast in Beauty and the Beast? This was the first animated feature to score a nomination for Best Picture at the Oscars, before some of those fantastic Pixar films that have done so. It's just a perfect story.

Worst Thing: "Human Again" – Okay, so let's talk about "Human Again." I know that the song wasn't in the original release of the movie, so some people might not even know the song - and consider yourselves lucky.

Unfortunately, I grew up in the early 2000s, when the song was added back into the film, and in every watch I have seen, it has always been in there. I could have gone my whole life without hearing that dang "Human Again" song. It doesn't fit with the vibes of the movie, and those voices make my head want to implode. It never should have been added back in. This is a Disney song I could have lived without.

Aladdin (1992)

Best Thing: The Genie – Arguably, the Genie was one of Robin Williams' best roles in his career. I think out of every sidekick in any Disney film, the Genie's genuine heart, sarcasm, and hilarity stand above the rest – and I will forever love him the most from Aladdin.

Worst Thing: How Gullible Jasmine's Father Is – This man is a Sultan. That is a ruler, a sovereign – furthermore, he looks decently older, so how was he so gullible and able to rule for so long until Jafar somehow took over? Every scene he's in makes me roll my eyes.

The Lion King (1994)

Best Thing: Hans Zimmer's Incredible Score – Hans Zimmer's scores literally never miss. You can't sit there and tell me that when those opening chords of The Lion King hit, you don't feel chills. Every time I watch it, I am instantly immersed.

Worst Thing: It Takes WAY Too Long For Simba To Grow Up – It's hard to pick something from The Lion King that's bad, considering it is a masterpiece. But if I had to, Simba's lack of responsibility is up there. I think this is almost a coming-of-age movie, and we watch Simba grow into his role of ruler, but it feels like it comes on way too slowly – and the people accept him back way too quickly after running away for years.

Pocahontas (1995)

Best Thing: "Colors Of The Wind" – I'd also like to give a little shoutout to "Just Around the Riverbend," but "Colors of the Wind" is the real winner of Pocahontas. The lyrics are moving and teach us to cherish the Earth rather than destroy it, and its meaning holds even today, more than twenty years later.

Worst Thing: It's Historical Inaccuracy And Overall Forgettable Love Story – Do I even need to get into this that much? Pocahontas has been criticized for years for its historical inaccuracy. And even so, the love story between Pocahontas and John Smith was so forgettable compared to many others here – and was further ruined by the unnecessary DVD sequel.

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (1996)

Best Thing: "Hellfire" – This song defined Disney villain songs . Not a single other Disney villain song has ever surpassed "Hellfire" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame. The scenery, the lyrics, the meaning – ugh, it makes me shiver every time I watch it.

Worst Thing: The Fact That Quasimodo Still Ends Up Alone At The End – My poor man not only took out the man ready to take over Paris in the name of God but saved the girl of his dreams, only for her to end up with the conventionally attractive person. I feel for him so much. My heart hurts.

Hercules (1997)

Best Thing: The Songs Are Nonstop Hits – Hercules is an underrated hit , and the songs never miss, not for a single second. You will get up and dance to "Zero to Hero." You'll root for Hercules in "Go the Distance." You'll want to lament your love in "I Won't Say I'm In Love" – every song is fantastic.

Worst Thing: I Needed To See More Hades – While I love "Hellfire" as my favorite Villain song, Hades from Hercules is one of my favorite villains, and it's a crime that he only got fifteen minutes of screentime. Yes, I know that's a decent amount for an hour-and-a-half-long movie, but I needed more of my sassy ruler of the underworld!

Mulan (1998)

Best Thing: Mulan's Strong Spirit In General – Mulan was the princess I grew up wishing to be. She's strong, witty, kind, sweet, and a bit clumsy. As the movie goes on, her personality, growth, and evolving fighting prowess make her all the more interesting to watch.

Worst Thing: Those Three Soldiers That We Are Forced To Follow And Like – Yeah, I won't even lie, I despise these three soldiers with a passion, the ones called Yao, Ling, and Chien Po. I guess they're okay, but they were given too much screen time, and in the grand scheme of things, I would have much rather seen the movie open up more about Shang's character than those three fools we're forced to like.

Tarzan (1999)

Best Thing: Phil Collins' Absolutely Devouring This Soundtrack – I don't how Phil Collins did it when he wrote absolute fire for the Tarzan soundtrack, but these songs always rock my world any time I hear them. I love them so much.

Worst Thing: It's Forgettable Villain – But Impactful Death – Yeah, there are iconic villains in Disney movies , and then there are villains like Clayton, a hunter who's just that – he hunts animals in the jungle for devious intent.

I mean, sure, it's a villain, but in comparison to many other Disney villains, he's so forgettable. I will say his death – where we see his shadow as he hangs from vines while falling in the jungle – is impactful, but other than that, I barely remember him.

Now, this makes me want to rewatch all these films all over again and enjoy every single one of them. It's time for a Disney rewatch, don't you think?