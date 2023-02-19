Another Disneyland Death Has Been Reported Two Months After Similar Accident Happened At The Park

Disneyland is widely known for the joy it provides the countless people that visit its facilities every year. As of late, the park has landed on a sense of normalcy following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic , even marking the opening of Mickey’s Runaway Railway . Unfortunately, the Happiest Place on Earth experienced a tragic occurrence just two months ago when a man reportedly jumped to his death from the park’s garage. Unfortunately, there’s even more sad news to report from the California-based location. In a second tragic turn of events, it would seem that a similar accident took place this weekend.

It’s been reported that a woman fell to her death on Saturday at Disneyland’s Mickey and Friends parking complex. According to Deadline , the deceased – who has not been identified as of this writing – was discovered on the ground. She was subsequently given aid until the Anaheim Fire and Rescue stepped in. The trade also reports that the authorities arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. that evening, as they responded to a call about a person who “jumped off or fell” from the structure.

The person in question was eventually taken to a nearby hospital, where they were sadly pronounced dead. As of right now, there are still a number of unanswered questions when it comes to this matter. One key detail that’s still unclear as to whether the woman was actually a guest at the park.

The previous accident involving the parking garage occurred back in December, when a man lept from the structure, which can reportedly house more than 10,000 cars. The following day, he was identified as Chris Christensen , who was said to have been in his 50s. Christensen was the principal of Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach, California. While police couldn’t determine for sure whether he’d fallen or jumped of his own accord, authorities determined that he died by suicide.

It’s sad to say that these accidents are only a few of the fatalities that have been linked to theme parks over the past year. In March 2022, a 14-year-old boy died at Orlando’s Icon Park after falling from the Free Fall attraction. Authorities later found that the teen’s body harness had been manually adjusted and that it essentially caused the tragedy. It was later decided that the ride involved in his death would be scrapped . Additionally, a 14-year-old girl lost her life due to a roller coaster accident at Tivoli Friheden, which is located in Denmark. At the time, the young lady was on the coaster when one of the cars went off the track.

Authorities have yet to provide any further information regarding the most recent accident at Disneyland. Based on what’s occurred in the past, however, it’s likely that further details could arrive within the next day or so. As of right now, Disney Parks has yet to release a statement on the situation.