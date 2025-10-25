Disney Parkgoers Have Hilarious Takes On Soarin' Across America Coming To Epcot, And Home Depot And The Olive Garden Were Invoked

A popular attraction at Disney World and Disneyland is being overhauled and, while usually such a thing would have at least a segment of theme park social media irate, this change has everybody laughing. Soarin' Around the World will become Soarin' Across America next year for the nation’s 250th birthday. Ahead of that, the Internet has already figured out what to do with the ride. And, believe it or not, Home Depot and Olive Garden came up.

Earlier this week, Disney Experiences announced plans for the new version of Soarin’. The attraction uses a large projection screen and a flight motion simulator to give guests the impression of flying over major landmarks. Patrick Warburton appears in the attraction pre-show as the Chief Flight Attendant, a role that was nearly given to John Travolta.

The ride is perhaps best known for the current version of the ride, Soarin’ Around the World, until recently, including an Eiffel Tower that was bent by the curved nature of the large screen. One Disney fan on Twitter joked that the same thing could happen with one of America’s tallest landmarks.

Soarin’ Across America lets goooo!!! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Un9ReHsfRJ pic.twitter.com/pM1ziyepgKOctober 20, 2025

To be fair, there is close to a zero percent chance that the Statue of Liberty won’t be part of Soarin’ Across America. Also, Walt Disney Imagineering will need to be sure to film the New York-based monument in such a way as to prevent this exact same issue from happening because it absolutely will if they get too close.

This does lead to an honest question, which is what locations, other than the Statue of Liberty, will be included in Soarin’ Across America? I would guess we’ll see the Grand Canyon, perhaps the St. Louis Arch, the Empire State Building and maybe the Golden Gate Bridge, though that was already part of the original Soarin’ Over California. The post, however, contains a different list, which is perhaps more American.

Locations just announced for Soarin’ Across America!- Times Square Olive Garden- Bath and Body Works in Appleton, Wisconsin - Epic Universe- Forks, Washington - The Eras Tour- AMC theaters w/ Nicole Kidman cameo https://t.co/gF522VIVt5October 20, 2025

My favorite joke on the topic, however, is the resurgence of an old social media post that received new life following the Soarin' Across America announcement. This one took an old Home Depot commercial and turned it into a Soarin’ experience, because honestly, what’s more American than big box home improvement stores?

Of course, there are lots of other places that Soarin’ Across America could go. Maybe it could start at one end of the nation, like the beach at Santa Cruz, California. Or even better, the beach at Santa Carla, California, the fictional city where The Lost Boys takes place. They could even just repurpose the existing footage.

if Disney doesn't recreate the opening to Lost Boys for Soarin' Across America, what are we even doing here? https://t.co/kvcUVgu117 pic.twitter.com/cSTBIc7SvmOctober 20, 2025

We can expect that seeing America’s massive freeway system, perhaps in New York or L.A., will also be part of any video presentation celebrating what it means to be America. Of course, if it’s going to show the real America, it will also need to include something else, road construction.

The most American thing that needs to be featured in Soarin’ Across America https://t.co/Qc36gw0rau pic.twitter.com/33jli78J0rOctober 21, 2025

Soarin’ Across America is set to debut at Epcot and Disney California Adventure sometime next summer, likely on or before the Fourth of July.