I Didn't Think Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme Blimp Pitch Was Real. Welp, There's Definitely Proof That It Is

Timothée Chalamet is proving to be quite the creative when it comes to marketing his movies. That has been proven true in a hilariously unhinged way, too, as the release of Marty Supreme approaches on the 2025 movie schedule . And I say “hilarioulsy unhinged” because it’s not every day you see someone use a blimp (yes, a real blimp) to promote their work, but the Oscar nominee has done it...for real.

Now, before we get the real blimp, you have to understand where we first learned about the idea. In an A24 video where Chalamet presented his ideas for how to promote Marty Supreme to what appeared to be a bunch of A24 employees, he asked them what they pictured when they thought about “the great vehicle representation of American greatness.” They rattled off things like cars, bikes and trains. However, the actor dismissed those, saying they weren’t invented in America, and then exclaimed:

The blip! That, to me, is the representation, and I had my visual artist actually work on this for six months, too.

He then pulled up an image that looked like it was made in Microsoft Paint, and told the team that he’d like to see a Marty Supreme blimp everywhere.

(Image credit: A24)

Truly, this video is hilarious, and it feels like a Saturday Night Live sketch. So, naturally, because of the funny nature of the video, which also included Chalamet saying they should make the Statue of Liberty orange, and the outlandish circumstance of using a blimp to market a movie, I thought this was a joke.

But, it’s not. It’s real, as the A Complete Unknown star posted the following video:

If that’s not enough proof that the blimp is real, don’t worry, I have more. As we get hyped for this upcoming A24 movie , many folks posted about seeing the blimp, as you can see below. The El Paso Times even published a story about people spotting the flying vehicle in the sky.

So, my friends, the blimp is in fact real, and I cannot get over it. Talk about a brilliant marketing stunt. It’s so unbelievable that I needed multiple views of it to believe it was real, and as I looked into all of it, I just kept getting more and more excited to see Marty Supreme.

Now, I already loved to keep track of Chalamet’s press tours. He’s very fashionable – I distinctly remember that backless red look from 2022 and the time he matched with Zendaya – so I’m always looking forward to his red carpet appearances. However, Marty Supreme’s press tour is operating on another level.

Along with the trailers for Marty Supreme bringing the high energy, Chalamet has brought it with his public appearances, too. He appeared with Adam Sandler for an event in a gym. He was surrounded by a group of men wearing ping pong balls on his head at one point. And now, he has a blimp.

Overall, between the blimp and the other publicity stunts, I’m truly in awe of Timothée Chalamet’s wild creativity, and I can’t wait to see what he does next. I also can’t wait to see Marty Supreme when it hits theaters on Christmas Day.