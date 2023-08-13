Disney World Is Already Celebrating Spooky Season, And I Have Thoughts

If there’s one thing the team at Walt Disney World knows how to do, it’s celebrate a holiday. For decades, the theme park has become infamous for its elaborate decorations for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and other notable, annual events. Interestingly though, the park is starting its Halloween-themed festivities in August, and the decorations and theming are already out. And if you're like me, that information probably has you wondering how early is too early to start celebrating spooky season? Let's investigate.

On August 11, Disney World kicked off its annual commemoration of All Hallow’s Eve, which made a big change regarding costume rules in 2020. The announcement of the beginning of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on X was certainly eye-catching, if not a little eyebrow-raising too:

The night falls and the kingdom awakens with mischief, mayhem and a nighttime spectacular! 🎃👻🏰✨ Which Characters are you hoping to see at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party? 👀 Get your tickets now! pic.twitter.com/3AzOfrLQ1LAugust 11, 2023 See more

Just like that, spooky season is upon us – at least in Orlando. The family-friendly Halloween-themed event is one of Disney World’s most popular attractions , and with good reason. It features elaborate Halloween decorations, a Not-So-Scary Spooktacular fireworks display hosted by The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Jack Skellington, and a Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular event. On top of all that, park attendees can some of the most beloved Disney Characters dressed in their trick-or-treating best.

But as a devout Halloween enthusiast, even I have to admit it’s a little bit early to start rolling out the jack-o-lanterns and witches’ cauldrons. Spooky season just doesn’t hit the same when you can’t spend more than five minutes outside without sweat dripping down your neck. Of course, it’s hard to get the full autumnal experience in Florida, but there’s at least the chance of cooler weather after Labor Day, right?

To be fair, Disney World isn’t the only theme park that starts its Halloween festivities before most leaves begin to change color. Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights begin on September 1. But even though there’s only a couple of weeks gap between these two big Halloween events, the middle of August somehow feels like it’s way earlier in the timeline. Maybe it’s just because the official beginning of autumn is in September, so it’s easier to associate that month with cooler weather and the fall aesthetic that’s so closely associated with the scary-themed holiday.

There may be a reason why Disney Parks is tapping into the Halloween-loving demographic so early, though. The House of Mouse as a whole has had an admittedly rough patch lately, not only because The Haunted Mansion wound up being one of the more underwhelming 2023 new movie releases . Since COVID-19 forced months-long park closures, Disney has been contending with dwindling crowds , even during big holidays like the Fourth of July. Ongoing legal battles with Florida Governor Ron Desantis and underwhelming responses to new attractions and accommodations like the soon-to-be-closed Star Wars hotel have also contributed to a metaphorical dark cloud over the iconic theme park.