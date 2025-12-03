See How Donnie Wahlberg And Boston Blue's Cast Reacted To The Blue Bloods Spinoff's Season 2 Renewal
We're going back to Boston.
Boston Blue is going strong on the 2025 TV schedule, and it’s rolling into the 2026 TV schedule with some great news, because it’s been renewed early for Season 2. Of course, the family of this Blue Bloods spinoff is celebrating the great news too, as Donnie Wahlberg and more took to social media to post about getting to return to Boston for another season full of mysteries and family dinners.
Of course, Danny Reagan himself, Donnie Wahlberg, was one of the first to react to this news about his Blue Bloods spinoff. Taking to his Instagram stories, he reposted Deadline’s article about the renewal and wrote in big blue letters:
News about Boston Blue getting a sophomore season came with an update that Fire Country’s first spinoff, Sheriff Country, was also renewed. Both shows premiered this fall, and since then, CBS has ruled Friday nights. In fact, over the last couple of months, this lineup on CBS has received a 33% audience increase compared to this time last year. So, it's safe to say the renewals are warranted and celebrations are surely in order.
Speaking of which, alongside Wahlberg, Maggie Lawson, who plays Sarah Silver, reposted her co-star's IG story with some fitting emojis:
Meanwhile, Lawson’s on-screen mom, Gloria Reuben, also got in on the fun. She plays Mae Silver, the mother of Sarah and Sonequa Martin-Green's Lena, as well as Boston’s district attorney, so it’s only fitting that she celebrated in a wonderful way. She posted on Instagram:
Fireworks are fitting, indeed! Now, while we’re talking about the Silver family, Marcus Scribner, who plays Jonah Silver, reshared the news too, simply re-posting Wahlberg’s story on his own Instagram story.
So, all around, the cast of Boston Blue was basking in the good news, and they deserve it.
Along with stellar numbers, Boston Blue has been well-received by critics, and fans are loving and reacting to it on a weekly basis. While it’s still a bummer that Blue Bloods was canceled, this show offers a fresh take on the Reagans and this genre that fans love so much, and it’s wonderful that they’ll get to keep telling these stories in Season 2.
Now, hopefully, we'll get to see how Sean and Danny's relationship develops and learn even more about the Silver family, their history, and the impact they have on Boston. (Plus, getting a Season 2 means more opportunities for ties back to Blue Bloods!)
With all that being said, we’d like to say congratulations to the cast of Boston Blue as they celebrate their Season 2 renewal. Now, to see how Season 1 continues, you can tune into CBS’s newest police drama every Friday at 10 p.m. ET, or you can stream the show with a Paramount+ subscription.
