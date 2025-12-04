Columbia's 2025 Star Wars Collaboration Is Dedicated To Return Of The Jedi, And There's An Ewok Hoodie For Kids That's So Cute I Could Cry

For years now, Columbia has partnered with Star Wars to make a limited-run collaboration for the public, and it never fails to impress. Whether it's an X-Wing jumpsuit, a nod to the Clone Wars, or last year's Darth Vader collection, it's always a mix of style with some intergalactic flair. I'm a fan, obviously, though one piece in particular from their upcoming Return of the Jedi collection is so cute I want to cry.

As we look ahead to upcoming Star Wars movies, Columbia is taking a step into the past by launching The Endor Collection. Beginning December 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET (Columbia Greater Rewards members can get in 30 minutes early), the public will be able to head to the website or select retailers and pick up some iconic looks pulled straight from Endor.

It's a cold-weather clothing line that features just about every look featured during those key scenes in Return of the Jedi, including a Wicket-inspired hoodie for kids that is just too cute for words. Take a look:

(Image credit: Columbia)

While they were technically terrifying in the movie, I love the idea of getting this for my daughter or my nieces and nephews. By the way, Columbia will also be selling a bunting-suit version of it for littler ones, which, again, is just too cute for words.

Little kids dressed as Ewoks during the winter season, what could be better? I'd like to think the Ewoks might've been more at home on the cold planet of Hoth, but then they wouldn't have those sweet treehouses they built. It's a shame it's canon that some of these proud species ended up becoming therapy animals for pay after the Galactic Civil War.

Ewok Fleece Jacket (MSRP $80): Have your kid looking just like Wicket with this amazing hoodie. Inspired by the Ewoks on Endor, this ultrasoft, high-pile fleece is built for everyday comfort and warmth, featuring a chest patch with original Ewok concept art, Ewok-inspired ears on the hood, and embroidery on the back. The Ewok Fleece jacket comes in youth and toddler (MSRP $75) sizing, in addition to an Ewok Fleece Bunting (MSRP $70) in infant sizing.

This isn't the only item that Columbia will have available for purchase this holiday season. As mentioned, the entire theme of the collection is inspired by the Endor scenes, which also means buyers can wear the same looks Luke, Leia, and Han wore on the planet. Here's some of the more notable items available:

As someone who has followed Columbia and this specific collection for quite a while, I find this the most impressive lineup of clothing items we've seen yet. I also feel there's quite a variety of items available at different price points. For those who missed out on their chance to own some of the collection in the past, now is the time to buy!

Perhaps the coolest part of this collaboration is that Columbia teamed up with actress Billie Lourd to serve as a model for the promotion. Lourd, the daughter of the late Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher, noted that she was thrilled to take part in the campaign and is always happy to find ways to honor her mother and her Star Wars legacy.

Check out The Endor Collection from Columbia right now on its site, and get in the holiday spirit by watching Star Wars classics with a Disney+ subscription. I always enjoy watching the Holiday Special and a couple of the movies around this time of year, and I highly recommend others do the same.