Disneyland’s Incredicoaster Has Been Having Breakdowns, Watch People Walking Out Of The Tubes

All major theme parks have suffered delays, outages, and breakdowns; there’s no way around the possibility of Disney attractions going wrong . It’s when those problems start to repeat themselves that they become more than a simple nuisance, and something has to be done. That looks to be the case with Disneyland’s Incredicoaster, as The Incredibles-based ride has been having frequent breakdowns, and one recent case saw people walking off the ride through the launch tubes.

CinemaBlend’s own theme park expert Dirk Libbey was able to capture a video of this event firsthand, on a recent visit to the park. Sharing that footage to Twitter , you can observe what looks like riders exiting the second tube tunnel, as seen below:

My cameraman and I were going to ride yesterday afternoon. I made a LL reservation at the DCA gate and by the time we got to the ride it was closed.January 27, 2023 See more

Sitting pretty high on our Disneyland’s California Adventure attraction ranking , it is without question a Top 5 feature that wows parkgoers on a regular basis. So to hear there’s been a pattern of breakdowns isn’t exactly the best news for people who are booking park tickets and/or Lightning Lane reservations with intent to climb aboard.

Opening in February 2001, California Screamin’ was the original roller coaster offering on opening day of Disneyland’s California Adventure. The Incredicoaster re-skin wouldn’t take place until 2018, as the ride was partially upgraded and re-themed to follow the Parr family in a chase to catch the multi-powered Jack-Jack.

Timed to the theatrical debut of Incredibles 2, the ride would be closed from January to June of 2018. Ultimately, the resulting coaster would run as seen below, during a normal day of operation:

Unfortunately, this isn't the only time has hit one of the Disneyland parks. Let’s not forget how Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance was breaking down early in its own lifespan in 2020. And over at Disneyland, Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye also sees frequent breakdowns.

As the theme park world awaits this year’s opening of Tron Lightcycle/Run , the prospect of breakdowns is more than likely going to be in people’s minds for some time throughout 2023. Perhaps there may even be some consideration to refurbishing The Incredicoaster in the months to come; though I just feel empathy for the unlucky riders who didn't get the chance to catch the coaster's full views.