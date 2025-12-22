I Expected Reese Witherspoon To Drop Cute Pics With Her Kids This Christmas, But Didn’t See This Laura Dern Reunion Coming

One thing I’ve always appreciated about Reese Witherspoon is her love of Christmas. Whether she’s sharing her always-excellent holiday decor or showing off her adorable (and now very college-aged) children , it comes off like the actress appreciates both the aesthetic and the coziness of the holiday season, something I also very much identify with. So, I wasn’t surprised when she took to social to give everyone an update on Deacon and Ava , not to mention the younger Tenn, but I was surprised by the fun Laura Dern cameo that popped up.

‘Tis the season for sparkly fashion, big Christmas trees, fancy charcuterie boards, snow, and plenty of shopping sprees. Witherspoon looks like she’s been a busy lady the last few weeks, “making merry,” as she herself put it. There’s a bunch of cute photos from her celebrity holiday, including one semi-matching fashion photo with Ava, but if you scroll to the end you’ll see the actress shopping with her Big Little Lies pal Dern.

The two are fairly frequent collaborators in Hollywood, with projects like Wild, Big Little Lies and the producing collaboration Tiny Beautiful Things under their collective belt.

Reese famously said Dern taught her so many wonderful things. They cemented their friendship during their time together promoting Wild, where they initially grew close. She famously told the New York Times that it was the taller actress who taught her to “love red vines” and how to correctly wear “brown lipstick.”

On the press tour [in Portland, Oregon], we ate a ton of food at Tasty n Alder and, after a few glasses of wine, ran around Powell’s Books creating an impromptu traveling book club. Then we went to Voodoo Doughnut and ate “Wild”-themed doughnuts the owners created for our premiere. We were together all over the world for five months. She taught me to love Red Vines. She taught me about brown lipstick.

A lot of times when actors spend a ton of time together on a set, they then move on to other projects and may not hear from one another for years, if ever. It’s nice to see this hasn’t been the case with Reese Witherspoon and her Wild pal, who are clearly bffs still . The two absolutely make time for one another, even during the busy holiday season. The whole thing makes my holiday heart grow three sizes larger (not that it needed to get any bigger; I’m no grinch, y’all.)

Anyway, there’s nothing I love more than the holidays, and there’s nothing I love to report on more than celebrities making the best of their own holiday seasons. I’m so glad we got these pics, and if you haven’t taken a look yet, yes, they also include a lot of commenters talking about how Reese and Ava are “twins.” Though, we all know how dad Ryan Philippe actually feels about who looks like who .