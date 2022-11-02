Halloween Isn't Over Until You've Watched A Knott's Scary Farm Clown Help Somebody Tie Their Shoes In This Viral TikTok

Halloween is one of the most popular times of the year at theme parks as many go all out bringing scary characters and attractions inside the parks to interact with guests. While a lot of the attention is given to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Hollywood and Florida, one of the regional Halloween events that gets a lot of praise is Knott’s Scary Farm, the Halloween version of Southern California’s oldest theme park, Knott’s Berry Farm.

It’s not hard to see why people love Knott’s Scary Farm so much following an incredible viral TikTok , posted by the scareactor in the clip that shows the scary clown known as Bobbins absolutely go to town on a guest who lost a shoe. It seems the visitor's shoe came off, and after Bobbins had some fun with it, as seen in earlier videos, she decided to help out the young woman by instructing her on how to tie it properly. Check it out.

This is just amazing. First off, Bobbins the clown slides right up the unsuspecting woman who is just trying to tie her shoe. She begins to freak out a bit initially, and following that it’s legitimately hard to tell at first if she’s laughing or crying as the clown talks her through tying her shoes. It’s probably a bit of both. The way she insists on the double knot, as a way to help keep her from losing the shoe again, is terrifying, and the way she becomes instantly nice once the job is done is possibly the scariest part of the whole exchange.

Despite technically being a regional park, Knott’s Berry Farm is in the class of park like Hersheypark or Dollywood, that is nationally known despite only having a single location. That reputation is only improved at Halloween as Knott’s Scary Farm is seen by those that visit as one of the best, if not the best, Halloween events in the nation. It’s not hard to see why when the scareactors are going so hard.

Every theme park has a choice on how to handle Halloween, they can go for a true horror experience or something a bit more family friendly. Disney at Halloween, unsurprisingly, doesn't try to truly scare guests all that much.

Likely because of that, many other parks go in the other direction, with a more mature experience. Universal's Halloween Horror Nights can get literally disgusting. Knott's Scary Farm is closer to that. While Bobbins here certainly isn't the scariest thing you'll find in a theme park at Halloween, I' don't think I want her helping me with my shoes.

It’s only disappointing that this only happened at the end of Knott’s Scary Farm, because it makes me want to go right now, but it’s too late. Theme parks from Knott’s to Disney to Universal are in the process of transitioning from Halloween to Christmas and while the Christmas season is a wonderful time to visit any theme park, it’s certainly not quite the same. You’re not going to have an interaction like this with one of Santa’s elves.