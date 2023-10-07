See A Disney Character Quietly Alert Management After A Brawl Broke Out At Disneyland Paris

When Walt Disney built his first theme park, he deemed it a “happy place.” And while it is for most guests, perhaps between all those long lines, extended family time and expenses that come with being at Disney Parks , the environment can, and has, become the setting for some guest brawls on occasion, one of which ended in an entire family being banned for life from Walt Disney World . The latest one to happen was over at Disneyland Paris during the Mickey’s Halloween Celebration show where one bystander caught a performing Disney character giving a secret signal to ask for help in between it all taking place.

The below TikTok video shows the fabulous parade going down Main Street U.S.A. in a moment where Clarabelle and Horace are having a fun dance moment. However, about halfway through the video, on the Disney characters’ left side, a fight broke out. Check out how Clarabelle handled the situation:

Upcoming Disney Movies (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Upcoming Disney Movies: Full List Of Titles And Release Dates

It’s admittedly subtle, but you may notice Clarabelle turning around during her dance, making a gasping gesture and pointing, before getting back into her choreography and continuing to walk along the parade. There appeared to be one staff member standing near the incident shortly after the brawl began, but after Clarabelle gave the signal you may notice a couple more staff members moved toward the direction of the fight to put a stop to it.

Per the TikTok, the fight broke out when one family turned up late to the parade and blocked another family's view who were sitting on the ground trying to enjoy the festivities. Anyone who’s been to a Disney park knows that finding a spot at the parade can mean camping out for hours, so one can understand how cutting in front of another party caused some frustration between the two families.

The TikTok inspired a ton of comments, many of which commended Clarabelle for being a “hero.” One user commented, “Next time I see her I’ll have to shake her hand and tell her job well done for handling the fight.” Others spoke to their own negative experiences at Disney Parks, with one user sharing that she and her partner moved for a family who had a child in a wheelchair during a parade before people around them gathered in the space and “refused to let the family in.” Other people chimed in about waiting 30 minutes to an hour with a parade spot before a family moved in front of them as well.

Hats off to Clarabelle for assisting with breaking up the brawl while still keeping the fun going during the Disneyland Paris parade! Mickey’s Halloween Celebration Parade is currently running through Disneyland Paris every day at 3:25 p.m. and 5 p.m. now until November 5, 2023.