KPop Demon Hunters Just Broke Another Big Record, But I Think Taylor Swift Could Stop It From Beating The Next One

The massive success KPop Demon Hunters has celebrated since it became available to stream with a Netflix subscription over the summer, from becoming the streaming service’s biggest original movie to date to topping the box office for its limited engagement in theaters. Then there’s all the business the soundtrack has been doing. Now that “Golden” has spent six weeks as the No. 1 song, it just broke a new record, but I think Taylor Swift’s upcoming album will likely stop it from reaching its next music milestone.

KPop Demon Hunters Just Broke Another Big Record

KPop Demon Hunters just became the biggest soundtrack of the decade thanks to “Golden” being the No. 1 song on Billboard for the past six weeks. It brushed past the record Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” previously earned in 2022 when the song ruled the charts for five straight weeks. However, if it wants to become the biggest soundtrack song of all time, it will have to chart for longer than twelve straight weeks.

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s 2015 song “See You Again” holds the record with the song from Fast & Furious 7 being No. 1 for three months. I would typically have faith in KPop Demon Hunters, but Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl drops next weekend.

However, I Fear Taylor Swift's New Album Will Stop It From Beating The Next One

When it comes to Taylor Swift and No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, you can pretty much bet on a song soaring right to the top if you look at her recent history with album releases. For her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, for example, the leading single “Fortnight” shot straight to the top alongside the album in May 2024. “Anti-Hero” did the same thing in November 2022, when Midnights came out, but with that release Swift also became the first and only artist to occult the entire top 10 on the Hot 100, per Billboard, with that release.

There’s twelve total times Taylor Swift has had a No. 1 on the Billboard charts, and given The Life Of A Showgirl is dropping at once, I wouldn’t be surprised if the singer has another record-breaking moment on the charts. Her fiancé Travis Kelce, who broke the internet when he proposed, has been hyping up the album as having ‘12 bangers’, so we can definitely assume the songs she has in store can easily go head-to-head with all the jams in KPop Demon Hunters that are currently ruling the charts.

While I’m sad to see “Golden” won’t likely reach the status of “See You Again,” the animated movie has had a groundbreaking run, and isn’t going to stop being talked about with a new Taylor Swift album about town. The Life Of A Showgirl is streaming starting October 3, and also coming to theaters the same weekend.