Jonas Brothers Played Songs From Their Disney Channel Show For The First Time In Years, And I Can’t Believe I Witnessed It

Jonas Brothers are a month into their five-month-long North American tour entitled "The Tour.” Much like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, the Jonas Brothers' concert has the trio playing every song from five of their hit albums. While diehard fans like myself were initially excited about the announcement, most of us couldn’t help but be disappointed that a few albums in the brothers’ discography were left off the setlist. Thankfully, that seemed to change at their Los Angeles in Dodger’s Stadium when they finally decided to break out songs from their Disney Channel show Jonas L.A.

After a brief intermission during the 3-hour concert, Nick Jonas came back onstage, and he announced that they had something special in store for the Los Angeles crowd. Myself and several others on the floor started murmuring excitedly about the possibility of Jonas L.A. finally getting recognized. Our dreams then came true when the band launched into the opening chords of the Disney Channel show’s theme song, “L.A. Baby (Where Dreams Are Made Of).”

They then surprised us even further by transitioning into “Feeling Alive,” another fan-favorite song from the Jonas L.A. soundtrack. And let me tell you, the crowd reached an entirely new level of happiness and excitement, screaming and jumping along to the lyrics.

Hearing #JonasLA songs in LA = perfection @jonasbrothers @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas #thetour pic.twitter.com/co6lQNpKqrSeptember 10, 2023 See more

For context, and according to Setlist.fm, the last time “L.A. Baby” was played live was in 2010 during their Jonas Brothers: Live in Concert tour to promote both their fourth studio album and the soundtracks for their Disney Channel show and Camp Rock 2. Whereas “Feeling Alive,” the other song they played at this concert, was last played in 2019 as a surprise song during the Happiness Begins Tour.

To an outsider, it might not seem like a big deal, but for the diehard Jonas Brothers fans, this performance was everything. While the brothers regularly play songs from their Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock, they’ve always ignored their show, despite the second season’s soundtrack having some of their best songs. It’s a move that’s not all that surprising since the brothers have expressed their regret over participating in the show several times, including in their Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness documentary.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick might regret the career move, but fans like myself definitely don’t since the second season gave us such an iconic Jonas Brothers album. When news spread about the surprise additions to the setlist, fans around the country quickly took to social media to share their excitement for the fans there and sadness for not witnessing the iconic moment. Clearly, there's a lot of love out there for Jonas L.A., as you can see below:

I'm so emo over this bc Jonas LA is one of their most underrated albums and they never recognize it bc of the time it happened/Disney so the fact that they finally are is so surreal to me 😭😭 -- @BrittanyMarie0x

got to hear jonas LA in the year 2023 in LA where i live...and dreamed of living my entire life...bc of the jonas brothers🥺🥺🥺 -- @x0heathyyy

JONAS LA??? Do I need to teleport????? -- @rosieex3

the jonas brothers playing TWO jonas la songs at a show i wasn't at is criminal -- @caitmckillop

My dreams were definitely made in L.A. thanks to the Jonas Brothers, that’s for sure! Tickets are still available to The Tour on Ticketmaster through December, so don’t miss your chance to see this iconic show. If you can’t make it, get your Jonas Brothers fix by streaming their documentary, available with a Prime Video subscription. Or head over to Disney+ with an active subscription and steam both Camp Rock movies and their Disney Channel show.